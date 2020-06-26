GRANDVILLE – U.S. Representatives Bill Huizenga and Paul D. Tonko introduced the Medical Mental Health Inpatient Equity Act.
This bipartisan legislation would improve mental health care across the nation by permanently repealing the Medicare 190-day lifetime limit for inpatient psychiatric care.
“As we continue to address mental health in America, federal policies must be designed in a way that maximizes positive outcomes for individuals seeking care,“ said Congressman Bill Huizenga. “Currently, Medicare limits access to mental health care for seniors and individuals with disabilities.
"The Medical Mental Health Inpatient Equity Act modernizes Medicare and brings federal policy in alignment with both the State of Michigan as well as private sector standards. As our nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is becoming increasingly clear that Congress must continue to work in a bipartisan manner to reform, modernize, and improve access to behavioral care.
"I want to thank Congressman Tonko for working with me on this important issue and helping provide a roadmap for Congress to follow.”
“Time and time again we have seen the unjust and harmful stigma associated with mental illness block access to care that is medically important and could vastly improve quality of life,” Congressman Paul Tonko said.
“With the fear and anxiety of the COVID-19 crisis being made worse by increased isolation, addressing this cap will open doors to mental health treatment for many seniors who will need this care now more than ever. Most private health insurance has already done away with this unnecessary and burdensome cap on inpatient treatment, and it is long past time for Medicare do the same.
"My thanks to Congressman Huizenga for joining me in introducing this urgently needed legislation in a bipartisan way so we can get our seniors the support they deserve to lead happy, healthy lives.”
Limiting care for individuals on Medicare to 190 days over a patient’s lifetime is unnecessary and not cost-effective, especially with the many costly negative health effects that can stem from untreated or under treated mental health problems. This antiquated and arbitrary limit disproportionately harms seniors as well as individuals who get Medicare coverage earlier in life due to disability.
Removing the limit would increase access for the seriously ill and improve continuity of care for many of America’s seniors.
The Medical Mental Health Inpatient Equity Act legislation builds on Huizenga’s effort to improve access and quality of mental health care in Michigan and across the nation. In 2018, Huizenga worked with Pine Rest to introduce legislation that would address access and affordability of mental health services in underserved communities.