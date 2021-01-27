WHITEHALL – This is the second year that fifth grade science teacher Lori Rummer has done a parachute project with her classes.
Rummer, who is a teacher at Ealy Elementary School, said the project is a part of the lessons she teaches about gravity and engineering. The project involves students creating parachutes for chicken eggs that when dropped will hopefully protect the eggs.
As part of the project Rummer donated $10 for every student that had a successful parachute landing to the White Lake Area Food Pantry, and $5 for every failed one. In total, between all of her science classes $430 was donated.
The money she donated came from a grant awarded to her by Walmart.
“I have done the project before and we did raise money. This is our second year doing it, but I did not get the grant from Walmart,” said Rummer.
“Last time, I just posted it on my Facebook and I got donations from other people to help out. This year the kids couldn’t do it as a group project. They had to do it as an individual and I was going to need a lot more money.”
She said the previous year her students did the project in groups of three which is why she didn’t need as much money.
But this time, when considering where that money would come from, she knew she wanted to approach local businesses. She considered approaching Meijer in North Muskegon, but also thought of Walmart because the store is local in White Lake.
“Walmart was right here in the community. So, I reached out to them and I had to do an online application. And then they forward it to the local store.
“The local store is the one that makes the determination whether to give it (donation) or not. They agreed, so then I went to contact the manager at the local store to thank them.”
The application process can sometimes take as much as 60-days. Rummer applied for a grant back in October of last year, and received her approval on Dec. 10 right as the school was preparing to leave for their Christmas break.
This year, when doing the parachute project, it was more difficult for Rummer to make sure she had enough materials for her students. However, since everyone was working on the project individually, she said it allowed for the students to be more independent and experimental with their projects.
The parachute project wasn’t done as an afterthought to the in-school lessons they were getting about gravity and engineering. It was instead integrated throughout, allowing them to create prototypes and test hypothesis.
“I didn’t give them any instruction at first; just a napkin and some string and some tape. They all had to create with the same materials to start out with, but they could use those materials any way they wanted.”
But then the kids slowly were challenged to think about their design and how it effects the egg’s descent. Rummer said she talked to her students about the size of the canopy and the length of the string and how it might affect things.
For the finale, the fifth graders took their parachutes to the Viking Athletic Center (VAC) to be dropped.
“Finally, we went over to the Viking Athletic Center, and the kids walked up on to the track and dropped them (parachutes) down to the floor below with the egg attached to them.”
Rummer said that 34 out of 54 students had their parachutes touch down without damaging the egg attached.
Another thing Rummer did for this project was have a video chat using Google Meet with a parachute expert. All of her classes got an opportunity to talk to Dan Swift from the Mills Manufacturing Corporation in North Carolina.