The Michigan Region of the American Red Cross has already deployed 38 volunteers, along with three Emergency Response Vehicles, to assist with advance hurricane relief efforts across the Southeast. The humanitarian aid organization is preparing to help tens of thousands of people in the path of Hurricane Dorian, as the extremely dangerous storm tracks toward up the U.S. coast.
Evacuation information: The Red Cross is coordinating with partners to support evacuation centers, as planning estimates indicate some 60,000 people in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina may need help. Sunday night, some 2,600 people stayed in 60 Red Cross and community evacuation shelters in Florida.
Volunteers, emergency response vehicles and relief supplies: Efforts are underway to mobilize more than 1,600 trained volunteers from all over the country, 110 emergency response vehicles and 99 tractor-trailer loads full of relief supplies; including cots, blankets and 63,000 ready-to-eat meals.
Blood products: While the Red Cross does not typically collect and distribute blood in Florida, we have sent approximately 350 blood products to local blood centers there to ensure patients in need continue to have access to lifesaving blood. The Red Cross also has pre-positioned additional blood products and stocked many hospitals to capacity in areas of the Southeast likely to be impacted by the storm early next week.
Last year, the Red Cross provided food, shelter, comfort and hope to more than 2,600 Michigan families who faced emergency situations. Local American Red Cross of Michigan volunteers and staff provide support for blood drives, disaster preparedness, response and recovery, services to the armed forces and many other Red Cross activities in the area. ADDITIONAL VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED NOW and those interested in volunteering should visit: redcross.org/volunteer.