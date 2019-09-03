Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.