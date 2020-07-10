NEW ERA – If you are looking for a day of family fun, look no further than New Era, Michigan.
New Era is home to Country Dairy, a fourth generation dairy farm. Country Dairy’s family roots run deep, and so does their passion for cows and quality products.
What started in the 1880’s with a Netherland family and their journey to West Michigan to pursue the American Dream, has since grown and evolved into a high tech operation.
After the long arduous journey from the Netherlands, Andrew Van Gunst settled in with family in West Michigan and began building what is now known as Country Dairy.
Country Dairy is now into the fourth generation of family farmers with Amy Van Gunst, Paul and Betsy Arkema, Rob and Teresa Eekhoff, and Matt and Trudy Ash at the helm.
A farmer; dressed in overalls, sitting on a stool, his big red barn behind him, milking his cow by hand. This popular image of what a farmer looks like is shared by many, but this portrayal is far from what farming is like in this day and age.
Modern-day farms rely heavily on advanced technologies and automated systems. These technologies and systems allow farmers to produce more efficiently.
This efficiency in food production is so important, because it allows the farmer to ramp up production to meet the needs of our growing population, and provides food security for America.
One advanced technology Country Dairy utilizes, is a robotic milking system. The days of pushing cows, and forcing them into milking stations are in the past for Country Dairy. About two and a half years ago they installed their high tech robotic milking system.
Part of this system are RFID tags that are attached to the collar on each and every cow. These RFID tags allow Country Dairy to collect data on each cow, and provide a way to monitor and track the quality of the milk collected. Country Dairy milks about 1,200 cows, and each robot at their facility can milk between 60 to 70 cows.
The milk collection process starts when the cow feels the urge to be milked; it will then voluntarily walk into the area where the machine will milk her. Upon the cow’s arrival, the machine scans her RFID tag, and knows exactly which cow is about to be milked. The machine will then clean down the cow, and attach the milkers.
The robotic machine begins collecting the milk, and recording all of the data involved. Some of the information collected is temperature of the milk, quantity of milk produced from each teat, fat content, and protein content. This information allows Country dairy to monitor the health of the cow as well as the quality of the milk collected.
One major benefit of the data collected during the robotic milk collection is, that it allows Country Dairy the ability to provide an individualized diet and care for each cow. The robot’s computer system provides a daily check list of items that might be abnormal, and allows the herdsman or herds-woman to go check in on those particular cows to make sure there isn’t anything wrong.
The data shows if a cow is getting too much of or not enough of any aspect of their diet, and allows adjustments to made in real time. The temperature of the milk monitored by the machine can also help catch a health concern before it becomes a major issue for the cow.
Country Dairy truly believes in treating their cows with the utmost care. “If you are not treating the animal well and treating it with respect, they are not going to produce the milk,” says Jeff Swanson of Country Dairy.
Country Dairy produces so many favorite products like milk, cream, ice cream, and cheeses. The best way to explore and purchase these products is by visiting the Farm Store and Restaurant.
With the scenic Hart-Montague Rail trail passing right by Country Dairy, many visitors choose to work up a sweat and cool off with their favorite Country Dairy Ice Cream. If you are interesting in getting a closer look at the day to day operations on the farm, Country Dairy is happy to set up tour requests by phone.