MONTAGUE – 99 local ice fishermen participated in this year’s first ever What a Catch: Ice Fishing Tournament on White Lake.
The event took place on one of the state’s free fishing days which allow for people to fish without a license. The event was put on by Harbor Light Credit Union and managed to raise $1,500 to be donated to the Stony Lake Therapeutic Riding Center.
A number of prizes were donated and purchased for the event.
Prizes included:
• Gift certificate from Modern Image Salon
• Wesco gift certificate
• Gift certificate Miller Oil Lube Express
• Fishing supplies donated by Johnson Great Outdoors
• Gift certificates to Armstrong on White Lake
• Waterproof gloves donate by Tri-County Feed
• Gift card to Weesies Brothers
• Gift certificate to North Grove and $1 off a drink for any ice fishing participant
• Gift certificate from Jimmy’s Pub
• Gift certificate Big Johns
• Discount on donuts from Goobers Bakery
• Gift cards and lunch by Bone Ends
• Ice shanty, sleds and more bought by Harborlight Credit Union
Results:
• Longest pike in age group16 and older category - Ray Grow at 29.5”
• Longest pike age group 15 and under - Drew at 29.5”
• Most weight for top five pan fish age 16 and older - to Nick Peterson 3lbs 8oz
• Most weight five pan fish 15 and under - Edisen 3lbs 6 oz