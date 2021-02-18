MONTAGUE – 99 local ice fishermen participated in this year’s first ever What a Catch: Ice Fishing Tournament on White Lake.

The event took place on one of the state’s free fishing days which allow for people to fish without a license. The event was put on by Harbor Light Credit Union and managed to raise $1,500 to be donated to the Stony Lake Therapeutic Riding Center.

A number of prizes were donated and purchased for the event.

Prizes included:

• Gift certificate from Modern Image Salon

• Wesco gift certificate

• Gift certificate Miller Oil Lube Express

• Fishing supplies donated by Johnson Great Outdoors

• Gift certificates to Armstrong on White Lake

• Waterproof gloves donate by Tri-County Feed

• Gift card to Weesies Brothers

• Gift certificate to North Grove and $1 off a drink for any ice fishing participant

• Gift certificate from Jimmy’s Pub

• Gift certificate Big Johns

• Discount on donuts from Goobers Bakery

• Gift cards and lunch by Bone Ends

• Ice shanty, sleds and more bought by Harborlight Credit Union

Results:

• Longest pike in age group16 and older category - Ray Grow at 29.5”

• Longest pike age group 15 and under - Drew at 29.5”

• Most weight for top five pan fish age 16 and older - to Nick Peterson 3lbs 8oz

• Most weight five pan fish 15 and under - Edisen 3lbs 6 oz

