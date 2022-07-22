Walk the Beat is a volunteer nonprofit organization that builds communities through music. The group creates opportunities for musical education, relationships and performance. Walk the Beat brings musicians to audiences in unexpected places.
Our vision: Music everywhere for everyone.
This year, Walk the Beat is bringing its music festival to the White Lake Area (Montague and Whitehall, Michigan). Join the fun Saturday July 23, 2022 from 1-5 p.m. for a free musical festival with 20-plus venues and 40-plus musical acts. There will be over $8,000 in free door prizes and a $5,000 grand prize raffle for one lucky winner. The Ric VanWeelden Music fund will be hosting a free pig roast for the community after the party in Goodrich Park, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The Spread The Music Foundation (2003) and Walk the Beat (2015) were founded by Dave Palmer, of Grand Haven, Mich. A musician himself, Dave’s passion for both music and community is apparent to anyone who has the privilege of meeting him. His vision was not only to provide our youth with musical instruments and music lessons, but also to bring local musicians and artists together with local business and non-profit organizations by organizing music events that are family friendly and community based. Walk the Beat gives sponsorships to other local events and other nonprofits. Spread the Music Foundation Inc. established the Spread the Music Foundation Fund in 2006, which gives tens of thousands of dollars to local public school music programs each year.
In early 2015, Dave and his close friend and fellow musician, Ric VanWeelden birthed the idea of the Walk the Beat music festival and made it happen. Ric was as passionate as Dave about supporting musicians, near and far. His love of music was as beautiful as his smile, as big as his heart and as impressive as his own musical talents. Sadly, Ric VanWeelden passed away in 2020. In early 2021, the Ric VanWeelden Music Fund (Kristi VanWeelden, Pam VanWeelden Meekhof, Dave Palmer, Alexandrea DeStager and Cheryl Grove) was formed, with the goal of raising funds to directly support Walk the Beat and its expansion. Walk the Beat hopes to expand to at least 10 cities throughout Michigan, in Ric’s honor.
Walk the Beat’s first music festival was in 2015 in Grand Haven, Mich. Over the years the festival has changed, evolved and grown. Albion, Mich. was the second host city. On July 23, 2022 the White Lake Area will host its inaugural Walk the Beat music festival, becoming the third host city of Walk the Beat.
Each Walk the Beat Festival is entirely volunteer supported and executed, requiring approximately 300 volunteers. There are many ways to help. If anyone is interested in lending their time, talent or treasures to our endeavors, please reach out to Dave Palmer at walkthebeatdave@gmail.com or call 616-291-4215.