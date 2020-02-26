Rebel Road is partnering with the Muskegon Motorcycle Club to bring indoor motorcycle ice racing back to downtown Muskegon for the first time in 30 years to celebrate the motorcycle club’s 100th anniversary and raise money to prevent child abuse.
The Dan Raymond Invitational will take place Friday, March 20, at the Mercy Health Arena in downtown Muskegon and will feature professional and amateur racers. All proceeds from the event will benefit The Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County.
“We are excited to bring indoor ice racing back to downtown Muskegon,” said Kyleen Gee, the executive director of The Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County. “We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate Muskegon’s rich motorcycle history while working to prevent child abuse.”
The event is being organized by Rebel Road, which annually hosts Michigan’s largest motorcycle rally in downtown Muskegon every July, and the Muskegon Motorcycle Club, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
The Dan Raymond Invitational is named in honor of Dan Raymond, who opened the Raymond Motor & Cycle Company in Muskegon in 1919 and organized the Muskegon Motorcycle Club in 1920, making it in existence longer than the American Motorcycle Association.
The Muskegon Motorcycle Club previously hosted ice racing events in downtown Muskegon but stopped doing so roughly 30 years ago. They jumped at the opportunity to bring the races back after Rebel Road approached them.
The Dan Raymond Invitational will feature multiple races throughout the night in different classes, including a professional class that will be racing for thousands in prize money. Children will also be able to take to the ice in the amateur heats.
Ice racing motorcycles differ from street bikes in that metal studs are placed in the tires to help provide traction as they navigate the ice track at high speeds. However, there will also be a rubber tire race that will feature bikes without studded tires.
The Dan Raymond Invitational will also feature giveaways and other fun activities throughout the night. The Muskegon Motorcycle Club will also have bikes on display that attendees can get an up-close look at, including hill climb bikes.
“This event will have something for everyone,” said Gee. “Whether you’re a diehard biker or you can’t tell a Harley from a Honda, there will be plenty of thrills and spills to keep everyone entertained.”
The Dan Raymond Invitational is a family-friendly event, and children 12 and under can attend for free. Adult tickets are only $15 and can be purchased in advance at the arena box office or online through Star Tickets at http://bit.ly/MuskegonIceRaces. Tickets will also be available at the door. Children do not need a ticket, and all seats are general admission.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. Racing will start at 7 p.m.
To learn more about Rebel Road, visit www.rebelroad.org. To learn more about the Muskegon Motorcycle Club, visit www.muskegonmotorcycleclub.com.
The Dan Raymond Invitational is sponsored by Alliance Beverage, Miller Lite, and Twisted Tea.