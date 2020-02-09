A unique opportunity was arranged by the White Lake Music Society in mid-January for all instrumental band students in Montague and Whitehall schools.
White Lake area middle school and high school students met at Montague High School for a two-hour, in-depth participatory clinic geared to each individual instrument. Six professional instructors, each with over 30 years of experience each, gave expert individualized instruction pertaining to flute, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, low brass and percussion.
Montague band director and host, Emma Greenwood, shared, “The opportunity for developing high school musicians to work with professionals is eye opening and motivating. Many times, the only professional that students have to learn from is their own band director. Most students do not study privately and therefore, miss out on the insights, the how-to’s of correct fingerings, embouchure, and details unique to their particular instrument. Also, for these students to have an opportunity to spend time on their specific instruments with a professional is very important for a musician’s individual growth. This opportunity doesn’t happen very often with our band programs. As well, the opportunity for students to play with these professionals as well as other students of like instruments is a very unique (and I believe very memorable) experience. To have the opportunity to bring in these professional musicians has helped to continue building our music programs.”
The White Lake Music Society desires to support and strengthen existing school band programs and provide opportunities for students to expand their appreciation and knowledge of music.
This program was made possible by a grant from the White Lake Community Fund of the Community Foundation for Muskegon County. The Community Foundation for Muskegon County was created in 1961 to improve the quality of life for Muskegon County residents. As a publicly-supported community endowment, the Foundation receives and manages contributions from thousands of community citizens and organizations who are committed to the future of Muskegon County.