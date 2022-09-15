In honor of International Dot Day (this past Thursday) the library is inviting adults and kids of all ages to visit the kids’ corner of the library and explore creative self-expression. This activity is inspired by Peter H. Reynolds’ book “The Dot”, which will be on display alongside a variety of art supplies through the end of October. International Dot Day is an opportunity to celebrate creativity, courage and collaboration. For more information and/or inspiration, visit internationaldotday.org.
Rock Club Kids’ Events Return to the Library
The White River Rock Club is once again hosting monthly events for children at the White Lake Community Library. The first one is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Children of all ages are invited to learn about geodes – how they form, how the crystals get their colors, and where to hunt for them. Each child will go home with a geode they have selected and helped to crack open. The Oct. 15 program will feature dinosaurs and fossils. These events are free for club members. Non-members may be asked to pay a nominal fee for supplies. For more information and to register, visit whiteriverrockclub.com.
FUN FACT: Did you know National Voter Registration Day is this Tuesday? There are many important state and local elections coming up, and if you have recently moved, turned 18, or changed your name, your registration might not be current. Visit Michigan.gov/vote to check your status or to register, or check with your local municipal clerk. Need help? The library will be hosting a voter registration drive Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m!
Songs and Stories on Stumps
Songs and Stories on Stumps with Tom Foster is back for one last event this season on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 5:30 p.m. Grab a stump or bring a lawn chair and join Tom for a family-friendly sing-along and some great read-alouds. Dress for the weather, but the event will be cancelled if it’s raining.
More Upcoming Events for Kids
Several more programs are being planned for the fall. Mark your calendars now, and watch for more details in the next few weeks.
- NASA STEAM Activities, Saturday, October 1 - Hands-on fun for school-aged children.
- 1-2-3 Play With Me, Thursdays at 6pm beginning October 13 – A five-week series of
interactive play times for parents or caregivers and young children with a special guest each week.
- Play & Learn, Friday mornings at 10:30 beginning Oct. 7 – A five-week series of story times with plenty of hands-on fun for toddlers and preschoolers.