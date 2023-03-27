Interested local families are encouraged to get involved hosting foreign exchange students, and the International Student Exchange helps facilitate those relationships.
The ISE vets families who apply to host foreign exchange students, taking pains to ensure each side of the relationship is compatible to ensure a good experience for all.
"Host families will get in touch with (us), and we'll share some students (who) let us know some interests and activities they're interested in," ISE's Lauren Erndteman said. "We'll share students that might be a good match. (Families) share an application and we ask questions about what they're involved in, where do they live? They'll have references. Someone local will set up a time with them to do a home interview. There's a background check, school approval, and then we submit (the host family) to the office."
Erndteman, a North Muskegon native now working in Kalamazoo, has been in the field for about a year; her boss, Halee Surach, has been in the host-family business 10 years.
"We recently switched companies this last fall, and it's been a great switch," Erndteman said. "This new company is really focused on community."
While foreign-exchange visitors never totally shut down during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, now that international travel is largely open once again, the interest in completing a school year abroad has risen accordingly. Erndteman said that for a variety of reasons, students from other countries - ISE works with students from over 40 nations - enjoy being able to have part of their schooling take place in America.
One wholesome example of foreign exchange students immersing themselves in American school life came last fall, when Montague senior Laura Borras, an exchange student from Spain, received a homecoming dance invitation from junior Isaiah Atchison after a volleyball match; Borras was a star player for the Wildcats in the 2022 season.
"The students' high school experience in the West is very different than pretty much anywhere else in the world," Erndteman said. "Most countries don't have prom or all the different school sports. Kids are excited to have the experience of school sports and dances. American life is just different, with transportation and family activities."
Students interested in studying in America submit information about their grades and interests, and also take an English exam to determine their proficiency in the language. That information is sent to the prospective host school.
Beyond interest in doing so, there aren't many barriers for families interested in becoming host families. ISE requires the prospective exchange student have their own bed and place to study. Bedrooms may be shared with a 'host sibling' of the same sex.
Erndteman said host families are often excited to welcome students once they get a chance to connect. Occasionally a prospective student will write a personal letter to the host family.
"That's a good way to seal the deal, in a way," Erndteman said. "(Families) are interested in hosting, but (especially) once they have a student that seems like a good match for their family."
While there is no set deadline for submitting host family applications to ISE, with the 2023-24 school year beginning in less than five months, "the sooner the better," Erndteman said.
Families interested in learning more about ISE's programs can visit midwest.iseusa.org or contact Erndteman by emailing lauren@iseusa.org or calling 231-571-0678.