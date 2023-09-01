With the election filing deadline come and gone in Montague, the Beacon reached out to candidates for the Montague city council to pitch voters on their policies in advance of this year's ballot.
Tom Lohman
Position: Mayor
Q: What is your political background?
A: I am in the sixth year of being mayor for the City of Montague. Before that I was a member of the Montague City Council for 10 years.
Q: Why should people re-elect you as Mayor of Montague?
A: It takes time to understand the role of any position. I have been to many conventions and meetings to learn and help the city move forward. I have a good working relationship with the community.
Q: Are there any topics you’d like to focus on improving in the community if you were re-elected?
A: Each year we are required to review and accept the budget for the future year. We need to continue to make sure funds are used for the best opportunities. During COVID-19, a lot of individual emotions were expressed. We have come a long way in the healing process, but there is more healing needed. The city is working on the master plan. From a survey that invited the community to give input, it can be noted the community wants a safe place to either raise a family or to retire in.
Q: What does the community of Montague mean to you?
A: Montague has a great tradition and history. We should keep moving forward and preserve those things. One of the difficulties we continue to face is that it is hard to get people to volunteer for committees and other positions in the community.
The city is working on the master plan. We invite citizens to review and to offer comments. I invite citizens to give us their ideas about the future of the city, individually or in council meetings.
Kenneth Mahoney
Position: City Council
Q: What is your political background?
A: As a lifelong resident of Montague, my public service spans a time beginning in the late 1970s to present, first as a member of the Montague Board of Review; then as an elected board member of Montague Area Public Schools 1982-86; Muskegon County Commissioner 2006-20; and again on the Montague Board of Review 2021-present, serving as chairman in 2023. In addition, I serve as a board member on the State Advisory Council on Aging (2021-present); and presently as a board member and chairman of the Finance Committee for Senior Resources — the Area Agency on Aging for Region 14 covering the tri-county area of Muskegon, Oceana, and Ottawa Counties.
Q: Why should people elect you for city council?
A: As a lifetime resident and through my service on local boards, I’ve been able to build productive relationships with staff and those on our governing boards where we worked together to both identify and address local issues. That experience will allow me to serve Montague residents in addressing their concerns both efficiently and effectively.
Q: Are there any topics you’d like to focus on improving in the community if you were elected?
A: While meeting the public concerns and being a wise steward of limited public funds is my main objective, I believe we can do so while addressing important issues like transportation, downtown development, local job opportunities, the climate crisis, providing green space and maintaining our parks and recreation options for permanent and seasonal residents to enjoy for generations to come.
Q: What does the community of Montague mean to you?
A: Personally, the Montague community represents the values of hardworking people dedicated to providing for the well-being of their families through a solid work ethic, a balanced environment with protection of our natural resources, protection of public health, and smart job growth that recognizes that balance. Our community stretches beyond our physical borders. My brother and sisters and I grew up here with cousins in families that stretched across the White Lake area; we went to school with others whose families worked in the public and the private sectors in government, tourism, healthcare, education, religion, agribusinesses and farms, and in manufacturing, often associated with our national defense. I believe the Montague community is multifaceted and thrives because of the recognition of and respect for its diverse qualities and the fact that we realize the best we can do for the next generation is to give them a solid foundation as we prepare them for a world beyond our borders, while allowing them to be challenged, safe, healthy, and secure as they mature.
Robert Hires
Position: City Council
Q: What is your political background?
A: I’m in my second term on the Montague Planning Commission. I’ve been Mayor Pro-tem for approximately three years and on city council for about three years.
Q: Why should people re-elect you for city council?
A: I work hard to maintain our small-town feel and way of life, while trying to improve our processes and the city’s processes to continue to lower taxes. We have been incrementally lowering taxes the last few years. We’ve made huge improvements on the water system, our retirement accounts for the DPW, police, etc. Our roads are in good shape with a few exceptions, but we’re doing very well compared to other cities. I feel it’s important to continue to work on everything.
Q: Are there any topics you’d like to focus on improving in the community if you were re-elected?
A: Ever since I joined the city council, I’ve wanted to start a volunteer corps and get people working together in the community on some projects. If we can get groups of citizens to do these things and to help, instead of the city writing checks, we could reduce taxes a little bit. Not only that, by getting people to work together, we can help ensure we don’t have the divisiveness and the hatred that I’m seeing. There’s just too much hate going on right now and people that work together don’t tend to have that problem. So I want to get more people involved in what’s going on in the city and educate them. There are always a lot of negative rumors running around, but by getting involved, maybe more people will hear the truth and we can get rid of some of that.
Q: What does the community of Montague mean to you?
A: I’m from Battle Creek. I’ve seen race riots, I’ve been robbed personally, I’ve been held at gunpoint, my house has been broken into, and that just doesn’t happen here. We have such a wonderful, safe, quiet community. I can’t imagine being anywhere else. My wife and I travel quite a bit, we’ve seen a lot of the world, but I can’t imagine wanting to live anywhere but here.
We’re never always going to agree on everything, but that doesn’t mean we have to hate each other. I want to make sure that never happens because that would destroy our way of life and we don’t want to see that.
Lisa Kiel
Position: City Council
Q: What is your political background?
A: I’ve been on the council for three terms. I was also on the board that saved the ambulance authority and I’m also on the fire board. Additionally, I’m a part of the committee to save the old DuPont property.
Q: Why should people re-elect you for city council?
A: They should vote for me because I’ve been a part of some amazing things in Montague. I have connections with this community. I grew up here and dedicated my entire career to Montague, and understand what the citizens of Montague want and need. I serve on committees within and beyond the city that focus on enhancing amenities for the public, and increasing the use and health of native and natural areas.
Q: Are there any topics you’d like to focus on improving in the community if you were re-elected?
A: I’m a veteran and was a public school teacher for 26 years. My focus is on sustainability issues with an eye toward improving community health, sustainability of the environment, sustainability of the long-term viability of the city in terms of its energy and livelihood, and sustainability of the city’s financial viability while looking for opportunities to cut taxes. My decisions support continuing to grow the city and making it an inviting and dynamic place to live, thrive and shop. Promoting and supporting the downtown area, which is the core of the community and its neighborhoods. Also promoting and supporting White Lake and Lake Michigan, and protecting and promoting the other natural resources in the area.
Q: What does the community of Montague mean to you?
A: I grew up here, then left town to join the military and go to college, then came back here. When I was younger, I was searching for a wonderful place to live and would come back here to visit, and realized this was the wonderful place I wanted to live in. I love Montague, I love the beaches. The people in Montague are really good people, they rally for helping others.
I was elected to represent all the pieces of Montague, not just the people who I agree with and when I vote on things, I consider the full spectrum of all the people's needs in Montague.