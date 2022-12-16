West Michigan has many types of invasive species. How did they get here? Are invasive species bad? How can I identify invasive species? What treatment options are there for invasives?
To learn all of this and more, residents are invited to a free invasive species workshop at the Muskegon Conservation District, located at 4735 Holton Rd. in Twin Lake. The workshop is set for Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. On the agenda are a wide variety of invasive species that are of concern in West Michigan. Some of these include: Japanese knotweed, oriental bittersweet, autumn olive, invasive phragmites, hemlock woolly adelgid, and many more. The Muskegon Conservation District has many treatment options that will be covered as well.
For questions, contact the Conservation District office at 231-828-5097 or email Sabrina Butler at sabrina.butler@macd.org.
