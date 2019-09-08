MICHIGAN – Right now the United States economy is good, but don’t get comfortable, some economists warn the country is on the precipice of another recession
One of those economist is Michigan State University’s (MSU) Charles Ballard. Ballard is a professor in the university’s department of economics, and said he feels certain there will be another recession.
“Sooner or later, I feel certain that there will be another recession. The National Bureau of Economic Research has tracked business cycles back to 1854, in that time, there have been 33 cycles, e-mailed Ballard.
“The current expansion is now the longest in our history, but I still don’t think that we will never have another recession. The more immediate question is whether we will be in recession soon, that is very hard to tell for sure. But I agree with many, many economists that there is a real chance of a recession in the next year or so, that doesn’t mean that a recession is certain to come in the next year or so, but it’s a real possibility.
Job growth in Michigan has been slowing and started to take a downwards trajectory in 2017.
“The U.S. economy is still adding jobs. However, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, seasonally adjusted employment in Michigan has been basically unchanged in 2019, e-mailed Ballard.
“In fact, the number for July was a few thousand below the number for January. Half a year is a long time to have no job growth. Even before this year, job growth in Michigan had been slowing down in 2017 and 2018.”
Ballard believes the auto industry is particularly susceptible to recessions. General Motors announced earlier this year that it will be closing five of their plants, which could be a sign the industry is already in a recession.
There are a number of reasons that don’t look good from Ballard’s perspective. He says the ongoing trade war with China, the shrinking economy of both China and Germany, and England’s Brexit are all signs that things may be on the down swing.
“The U.S. economy got a sugar high in 2018 from the tax cuts that were passed in 2017, but that is over now. At least for now, the U.S. economy is still growing, but more slowly than in 2018, e-mailed Ballard.
“Each of the last three recessions has been preceded by an upsurge in corporate debt, and we have been seeing an upsurge in corporate debt.”
The last major recession happened from 2008-2009. Dubbed the Great Recession, this time period was the worst economic downturn the country had experienced since the 1930s Great Depression.
The Great Recession was a global economic event that resulted in an increase in home foreclosures, people losing their jobs and their life savings. Ballard said he doesn’t believe the U.S. would experience anything similar to what took place if it were to enter a recession.
“The U.S. isn’t in a recession yet. If we get into one, I hope it will be a lot milder than the one of a decade ago. That was by far the worst downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s, e-mailed Ballard.
“I don’t think we will have anything like the Great Recession, but it’s very difficult to predict these things with certainty.”
Ballard’s advice to reverse course would be to stop the trade war with China.
“My top priority would be to find a way out of the trade war mess. President Trump’s pronouncements have been very inconsistent, but he has often doubled down on the trade war, and that’s very worrisome, e-mailed Ballard.
“The Federal Reserve dropped interest rates recently, and they may do so again.”