Calvin University’s January Series 2021 will feature timely conversations about the future of the Supreme Court, climate change, the era of intelligent technology, civil discourse, racial tensions, the arts as a healing balm and so much more by top experts in their fields.
Access to the award-winning lecture series will be easier than ever this year. Due to the realities of COVID-19, the January Series will have a completely virtual audience, and attendees will be able to view the presentations from the comfort of their own homes each weekday from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, Jan. 6 through Jan. 26.
Visit calvin.edu/january to learn about the presenters and how to register for viewing on your own internet-connected device.
To continue the January Series experience, join the library for virtual “After Thoughts” discussions of the week’s lectures on Wednesday, January 13, and Wednesday, January 20, at 1:45 pm. Register to receive the Zoom link for these discussions on the library’s calendar at wlclib.org/library-calendar.
If you are interested in participating in the lectures or discussions but don’t have high speed internet or a device for viewing, you can borrow a Wi-Fi hotspot and laptop computer from the library. All you need are a valid White Lake Community Library card and a photo ID, and you must be at least 18 years old.
FUN FACT: All 150 Gingerbread kits were reserved in less than 48 hours! We worked hard to create a second batch of 75, and were able to accommodate everyone on the waiting list. Each box contained enough for 2 children, so altogether the library provided 450 kids with the opportunity to build their own gingerbread house at home.
NEW LOCAL HISTORY BOOK - CROSS RIVER RIVALS - AVAILABLE NOW
The long-awaited new book by Daniel Yakes, PhD, and Steven Demos, MD, is available now. “Cross River Rivals – An Illustrated History of the White Lake Area” is a handsome 2-volume set that explores the origins of this community. It’s full of photographs and packed with fascinating information about Whitehall and Montague.
There’s even a great story in there about the history of Whitehall’s library, and how in 1940, in the midst of the Works Progress Administration (WPA) library movement, the community was forced to choose between keeping the local librarian or letting her go in order to join the county library system. (Page 612, volume 2.)
The library will have a set ready to borrow in the next week or so, and has a limited number of signed copies available for sale. Autographed copies are also available at the Book Nook and Java Shop in Montague.
Please support your local merchants, especially in this difficult year.
