By Jared Leatzow
In my opinion one of the most likable candidates in the Democratic primary was Andrew Yang.
He appeared warm, charming, and was a bit of an oddball who made the controversial decision to not wear a tie in most of his television appearances.
Yang was dubbed the internet’s candidate; appearing on numerous podcasts, internet talk shows, and perhaps had one of the strongest followings on websites like Reddit. He even received celebrity endorsement from comedian Dave Chappelle, actor Nicolas Cage, and many more.
Despite consistently receiving the least amount of air time in the debates, and having his name misspelled on MSNBC multiple times, Yang managed to out fund raise just about every candidate not named Bernie Sanders. However, when it came to those early elections during this primary season, he barely got any votes.
Most American’s aren’t internet savvy hipsters, or interested in voting for the political avant-garde. Yang barely made a ripple come election time, and dropped out after the New Hampshire primary.
Surprisingly, amid all of the craziness happening with COVID-19, his ideas have lived on, and even seem to be gaining traction with both political parties.
In debates when everyone would zig, Yang would zag pivoting away from many of the now trendy topics and issues among the Democratic candidates. Instead of repackaging the same stuff Bernie Sanders campaigned on in 2016 for middle of the road voters scared of the word socialism, Yang had a fresh idea no one was considering.
His idea was a universal basic income (UBI). However, that wasn’t what he was calling it at the time. Instead, he used the more politically ambiguous term the freedom dividend.
The idea was to give American citizens $1,000 a month to account for the technological and economic changes we might soon be facing in our future. As well as the stagnant wages of American workers that have mostly remained unchanged, despite a higher cost of living caused by inflation.
The idea was interesting, but it was seen as impossible by several politicians, many of which were Democrats. This coming from a party that helped to approve a more than $700 billion defense spending budget for 2020, an amount that outspends China’s by almost $500 billion.
Yet, now in these trying times, the same politicians who were possibly against the idea are now looking to give American citizens free money. Money that will no doubt be welcomed as various employees are laid off to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.
Republican Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has called for the U.S government to begin handing out checks to citizens. With comments from President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin appearing to support this idea, it seems likely that we will soon be living in a world where a freedom dividend, or UBI exists, at least in the interim.
Mnuchin would go on to say on Tuesday, March 18, that the expected unemployment rate is predicted to be as high as 20-percent. An amount that is expected to be greater than that of The Great Depression.
Freaky.
It isn’t surprising to me in the least bit that Romney would support such a progressive, and weird idea like UBI. As the governor of Massachusetts, he passed Medicare for all in his state.
Dubbed Romneycare, later on his political rival and former President of the United State Barack Obama would campaign and pass something similar. However, by 2012, Romney was distancing himself from this idea entirely.
Obamacare continues to remain a topic of controversy with republicans, and is perhaps seen as the greatest piece of legislation Obama ever passed by democrats
Still with the fear of the looming recession that might soon be taking place, politicians in both camps seem to be reaching across the aisle to support an idea that just months ago might’ve seemed completely ludicrous to them.
It is still surreal to me that Andrew Yang, a political nobody, who didn’t appear to have a chance at winning the Democratic nomination, is now the United States’ most important intellectual. His ideas seemed so strange and unheard of, but now we are living in a world, where there is a very real possibility that the government might be cutting us a monthly check for $1,000.
Even stranger is that the Republicans, the political party that is most against giving financial handouts to people, is now actively encouraging an idea that is completely against type. A policy so “socialist” in some regards that it doesn’t fit into the framework of Ayn Rand’s objectivist philosophy, which has been a prominent intellectual movement within the conservative intelligentsia for decades.
Still UBI/freedom dividend, isn’t something the party hasn’t previously considered. Richard Nixon had been a supporter of such an idea for a period of time before political reasons caused him to change his opinion.
It will be interesting to see in the coming weeks what happens.
Stay healthy everyone.