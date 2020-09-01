MUSKEGON — Lifelong Muskegon resident Jim Hansen has been hired as the new director of business operations for Harbor Hospice and Harbor Palliative Care.
It is a seamless next step for a man who spent the past 15 years working with the Muskegon Rescue Mission and Christian Care.
“I loved being part of the ministry of those two organizations,” says Hansen, who received his bachelors of business administration from Western Michigan University.
“It was a blessing knowing I was helping make a difference for people coping with homelessness and for seniors and the unique challenges they face. It is an honor to be part of Harbor Hospice and Harbor Palliative Care now and to apply my skills so our patients can continue to receive the best palliative and end-of-life care possible.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Jim to the team,” says Susan Houseman, president and CEO of Harbor Hospice and Harbor Palliative Care. “Jim’s finance and accounting expertise and nonprofit experience will enable us to continue our long history of fiscal responsibility and accountability and continue our mission of providing expert end-of-life and palliative care.”
Harbor Hospice served its first patient in 1983. Today a team of more than 100 staff members provides hospice and palliative care to nearly 1,400 patients a year in homes and residential facilities in five West Michigan counties and at the organization’s Poppen Hospice Residence in Muskegon.
Dozens of volunteers also assist patients and their families with services ranging from shopping for groceries to providing respite care and spiritual support.
The organization has continued to welcome new patients and to provide care and counseling throughout the pandemic. For more information, call 231-728-3442.