WHITEHALL — Turnout was so huge Thursday night for the White Lake Community Library’s visit from Grand Rapids’ John Ball Zoo that, youth activities co-coordinator Tom Foster said, some drove to the event intending to go but decided against it.
Those who did attend were treated to a presentation from zoo education instructor Abigail Barker, who showed off several small critters who reside at the zoo. Among the animals displayed were a chameleon, a turtle and a snake, and the evening’s presentation concluded with the kids of the audience being invited to come up and get a close look at the latter.
The event was part of the library’s summer Thursday Family Night calendar, which concludes with two more events this month — a youth theatre mini-performance of its summer production of Wind in the Willows this Thursday, July 13, and a live outdoor concert, weather permitting, July 20.
Foster, who said the library has hosted John Ball before but not in his two-year tenure there, was taken aback by the crowds, but said things went smoothly and credited Barker with putting on an engaging presentation that kept even the young kids in the audience’s attention. The youngest members of the audience were able to sit on a mat right in front of Barker, which added to the atmosphere of the evening.
“She was top-notch,” Foster said of Barker. “We needed a space about three times as big, with a microphone, and it would’ve been really something. It’s interesting to see what becomes necessary for outreach and response. It’s good to see a community that’s interested in critters. I thought it was pretty well-presented.”
The library’s family nights feature different events each year; Foster mentioned that among the 2022 events was a visit from Mermaid Molly, a performer who visits events throughout Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Illinois.
“We just encourage people to stay in touch, stay engaged and be in tune with all the wonderful things in the community,” Foster said. “It’s events like this that make us a community of good neighbors and talking to people from all walks of life.”