Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) announced Tuesday (Feb. 25) that John C. Plant has agreed to a new three-year employment agreement to lead Howmet Aerospace through March 2023 as co-Chief Executive Officer, effective with the expected separation of Arconic Inc. on April 1, 2020.
Plant will serve as Executive Chairman of the Board of Howmet Aerospace.
At separation, Tolga Oal will serve as co-CEO with Plant. Oal currently serves as President of Arconic Engineered Structures, a global leader in highly engineered titanium and aluminum components for the aerospace and defense markets.
Since February 2019, Plant has led the successful transformation of Arconic Inc., which has included improved profitability in 2019. He also has led the separation of Arconic Inc. into two independent, publicly traded companies – Howmet Aerospace Inc. and Arconic Corporation.
Until separation, Plant will serve as sole Chief Executive Officer of Arconic Inc. and Oal will hold the title of Co-Chief Executive Officer Designate.
Oal has more than 20 years of global experience in manufacturing, engineering, sales, finance and product strategy. He joined Arconic in May 2019 from American Axle & Manufacturing in Detroit, Michigan, where he had $4.2 billion P&L responsibility for the Driveline business with 9,000 employees in 17 production and engineering facilities worldwide.
Earlier, Oal held key finance and operations positions in the Electronics business segment of TRW Automotive, where he ultimately had $1.5 billion P&L responsibility, oversight of 3,000 employees and 16 manufacturing and engineering centers in Americas, Europe and Asia. Oal earned an MBA in International Finance from the University of Florida – Gainesville and a BS in Chemical Engineering / Process Engineering from Bosphorus University in Istanbul, Turkey. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan Executive Management Program at Ann Arbor.