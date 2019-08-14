Today

Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early then periods of showers late. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High around 75F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.