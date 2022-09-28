Beacon reporter Hayden Dobb contributed to this story.
One of the two candidates up for judge in the state's 14th circuit court is facing a charge for assault and battery, according to court records.
Jason Kolkema, who is running against Jenny McNeill for the available seat, has pled not guilty to the charge of assault and battery. He was arrested earlier this month after witnesses said he struck his female companion in an argument.
Kolkema's case will proceed Monday, Oct. 3 at 9:30 a.m. with a pretrial hearing with Allegan County judge Joseph Skocelas via Zoom. He is not allowed to contact the alleged victim at this time, according to court records.
A Muskegon Chronicle report said that Skocelas is presiding over the case because Muskegon County judges, of which Kolkema may join the ranks if elected in November, recused themselves.