Judge Kenneth Hoopes ruled in favor of White River Township Thursday morning in the matter of Robert Wackernagel v. White River Township, moving that township clerk Patti Sargent's finding of inadequacy of a recent referendum petition was valid.
Wackernagel was seeking to send the township's revised solar ordinance to a referendum on the November ballot, which would have delayed its implementation until the measure was approved or denied by township voters. Sargent declared the petition invalid in June because it contained fewer than the 132 required valid signatures. By Michigan Zoning Enabling Act, a referendum can move forward with valid signatures from 15% of the number of registered voters in the township who participated in the last election in which the governor's race was contested, in this case 2020.
The revised solar ordinance going into effect would prevent, in large part, a proposed Lakeside Solar project that was slated to use 1,700 acres of township land for a solar energy facility. Several landowners in the township had contracted with National Grid Renewables to lease their land for the solar facility. However, the revised solar ordinance includes provisions limiting the use of township land for what it called "industrial-scale" solar facilities to well below the 1,700 proposed acres.
Michelle Kitch, the attorney for the township on the matter, noted that 24 of the 148 recorded signatures delivered to Sargent were passed the June 3 deadline, so they were invalid. Even when Sargent went back through the signatures following the filing of Wackernagel's complaint, she did not find enough acceptable signatures to reach the 132 mark.
Wackernagel's attorney, Michelle McLean, argued because some of Sargent's findings of invalid signatures were due to their handwriting not matching what was on file with the Secretary of State, those findings were in dispute, and said denying the petition would be a denial of Wackernagel's due process.
"The court cannot allow Ms. Sargent to be a handwriting expert here," McLean said, adding that her client just wanted the new ordinance sent to the ballot and was not picky about whether it happened this November or in a future election.
In his decision, Hoopes said Wackernagel was "not entitled to a decision in his favor" and that Sargent had acted in her legal authority as township clerk.
There seemed to be some dispute about whether the June 3 deadline for the referendum petition should have been relaxed to allow for the late petitions to have counted; Kitch said there had been some allegation that Sargent had told the petitioners they would be able to submit signatures after June 3. However, Kitch said Sargent was clear that while submissions of signatures after June 3 could be accepted (June 3 was a Saturday), the signatures themselves had to be collected by the deadline, and that was not the case.
"There will be no end to this issue," Kitch said, if deadlines can be relaxed.
After Hoopes announced his decision, there was no further discussion, and court was adjourned.