January 21
Whitehall Police responded with White Lake Fire to a home in the 600 block of Alice Street on a medical call. When the officer arrived a 28-year-old Hart man was found on the floor and was unresponsive and had labored breathing. When White Lake Fire arrived, the man was treated with Narcan and quickly revived. The victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.
At 11:23 a.m. a dog bite report was made that occurred in the 1100 block of King Street. The victim reported that he was walking his dog in his yard when a neighbor dog broke loose from where it was tethered and attacked the victim’s dog. The man reported that during the ensuing ruckus that he was also bitten on the hand by the neighbor dog. The neighbor was given a 10-day quarantine order for the dog after showing its license and shots were up to date.
January 22
At 11:58 p.m. Whitehall officers responded to an “unknown trouble” call where loud voices were heard arguing. When the officers arrived in the 1200 block of Colby Street they found a couple that were in a “casual” relationship but the man became angry when he saw a text from another man on the woman’s phone. They began to argue but both denied there was any assault. The man was given a ride to a different place as he was too intoxicated to drive. No further action was taken.
A traffic crash resulted in the arrest of the “at fault” driver. At 7:10 p.m. Whitehall Police were called to a crash at the intersection of Colby Street and Franklin Street. The caller, a 55-year-old Norton Shores man, reported that he was heading east on Colby Street when a vehicle traveling north on Livingston failed to stop at the sign and drove in front of him resulting in a T-bone type crash. Then the driver fled the scene, continuing north on Franklin. One of the officers was able to locate the suspect and second driver after finding the vehicle abandoned but following footprints in the snow. The Hanford, Calif. man said that he was in the area for work and had been out and had a few drinks. After sobriety tests the man was arrested for OWI and taken to the hospital where a blood sample was taken for testing. At the jail it was discovered the man also had a restricted license from a previous arrest for OWI in California. The man was charged by the Muskegon County Prosecutor and remains in custody.
January 23
Whitehall officers responded to the 600 block of Alice Street to assist on an ambulance call about an unresponsive subject. When the officers from Whitehall and Montague arrived ahead of medical personnel they found the 32-year-old had a pulse but was not breathing. The officers moved the man and opened his airway and he began to breathe. After medical staff arrived the man was treated with Narcan and regained consciousness. The Whitehall resident was later transported to the hospital for further evaluation.
January 25
A Grovetown, Ga. woman said that she didn’t know how to drive on snowy roadways when asked why she was going 67 mph in a 25 zone; she was also arrested for OWI. At 11:18 p.m. an officer on patrol was eastbound on Colby Street when he observed a vehicle heading westbound at a high rate of speed then through a red light toward the Thompson Street curve. As the officer reached the curve he could see the vehicle had crossed into the other lane, but also was now headed back toward the officer. During the stop the officer noted signs of intoxication and after sobriety tests arrested the 21-year-old. She was taken to the Muskegon County jail where a breath test showed that she was over the legal limit. The suspect was lodged at the jail.
At 4:28 p.m. Whitehall Police were called to the 1100 block of Colby Street on a report of a “slumper.” The caller was concerned about the person’s condition, but when the officer arrived he found the 22-year-old was just looking at his phone while waiting for a friend to come out of a nearby apartment. No further action was taken.
An officer on patrol discovered a car parked near the library at 4:23 a.m. Upon checking the vehicle, he found a man from Eggleston Township sleeping in the car. The man reported that he was homeless and had mental health issues. Family was contacted and they agreed to reach out in an attempt to help. No further action was taken.
January 26
No one was injured in a rear end crash that occurred in the 800 block of Warner Street. A vehicle driven by a 64-year-old Whitehall woman stopped on the northbound roadway to offer a pedestrian a ride when the second vehicle that was also northbound was unable to stop in time. The driver of the second vehicle, a 19-year-old Whitehall man, was cited for the crash. The crash occurred at 8:34 p.m