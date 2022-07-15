July 7
Whitehall Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Livingston Street when a resident there was shouting curses at a nearby business and accusing the owner of being a drug dealer. The officer went to the residence and a man there said that a woman there was “acting crazy” and had been drinking but the officer was unable to locate the woman. No further action was taken.
July 8
A car was severely damaged, but the driver wasn’t injured, after running into the back of a semi-trailer rig. The crash occurred in the 1000 block of Colby Street at about 12:30 p.m. as the truck was entering the eastbound lanes. The driver of the truck, a 38-year-old Lansing man, was in the inside lane when his vehicle was struck by a 21-year-old woman from Cedar Creek Township. The woman reported to the investigator that she had momentarily looked away before the crash. The truck was not damaged and no citations were issued.
A 20-year-old Shelby man was driving north on Warner Street when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle exiting a driveway in the 1000 block. The 44-year-old driver of the second vehicle was leaving his driveway and did not see the northbound car and struck the passenger side of the first. No citations were issued.
July 9
Whitehall Police were called at 11:55 p.m. after an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The woman reported to police that during the argument the man got out of the car and was walking down Colby Street and refused to get back into the car. The woman said there was no assault. Officers contacted the man in the 600 block of Colby and he said that he was fine and just wanted to “cool off” and refused a ride with police. No further action was taken.
A former employee causing a disturbance at a business led to a call to the police. Police responded at 11:41 a.m. to the 600 block of Colby Street when the ex-employee was shouting and swearing inside the business about his final paycheck. The man left before police arrived and no further action was taken.
A teen driver was taken into custody after a brief pursuit that started in the 200 block of East Market Street. At 3:32 a.m. officers were checking the area for possible teens that had been drinking and spotted the vehicle as it exited a driveway at high speed. The officer activated the lights and sirens and the car eventually stopped in the 900 block of Benston Road . The report noted there were signs of intoxication and after arresting the suspect, parents were contacted. The driver was taken to the hospital for a blood sample and then released to his parents.
Whitehall Police issued 12 citations for MIP after being called to a loud party in the 400 block of Gibbs Street. Officers arriving at the 12:12 a.m. call located several teens at the home and could see open alcohol containers. Parents were contacted to take several of the minors home and receive the citations.
July 11
An officer on patrol recognized the rider of a moped and stopped the man in the 300 block of Mears Avenue. The officer making the 8:20 p.m. stop also knew that the 50-year-old man’s license was suspended. The Whitehall resident was cited for DWLS and released and the moped impounded over questions about ownership and registration.
A ladder was reported stolen from the 300 block of West Main Street. The victim reported that he had left the ladder there while working on a home and when returning after several days the 24-foot ladder was missing. There are no suspects or leads in the case, but anyone with information is asked to contact Whitehall Police.
July 12
A man was arrested after a routine check of a license plate showed an outstanding warrant. An officer observing traffic in the 2000 block of Mears Avenue checked the plate as the vehicle passed and then made the stop further down Zellar Road at 9:29 p.m. The 53-year-old Fruitland Township man was wanted for a DNR license violation and was taken into custody. He was later lodged at the Muskegon County Jail.
July 14
At 5:17 a.m. Whitehall Police responded to the 100 block of Johannah Street on a report of a man with a knife pounding on doors in the neighborhood. When officers arrived, they located a 44-year-old man who told officers that he had been stabbed, was being followed and that he had stabbed someone himself. There was no evidence of anyone being assaulted or stabbed. Officers had contacted the man on a previous call at 12:16 a.m. when the man told officers after a recent break-up he had taken drugs. The subject reported continued drug use and was taken into custody and transported by Pro-Med to Trinity Health for an evaluation.
WLFA
7/7/2022
Medical Emergency … Block of 2000 Crystal Lake Road
Smoke Detector Activation… Block of 800 Hansen Street
7/8/2022
Medical Emergency… Block of 200 Hall Street
Medical Emergency … Block of 2000 Cogswell Avenue
Lift Assist … Block of 2000 Scenic Drive
Motor Vehicle Accident … 1000 Colby Street
Medical Emergency… Block of 500 Gibbs Street
7/9/2022
Medical Emergency… Block of 400 Gibbs Street
Down Powerline… Block of 5000 Riley Thompson
Medical Emergency… Block of 4000 Whitehall Road
Medical Emergency … Block of 2000 Crystal Lake Road
Medical Emergency… 4000 Whitehall Road
7/10/2022
Medical Emergency… 5000 Andrea Drive
Good Intent … US31 NB
Motor Vehicle Accident… Block of 3000 Colby Street
Medical Emergency… Block of 1000 Lake Street
7/11/2022
Medical Emergency… Block of 1000 Colby Street
Assist Police… Block of 100 Livingston Street
Commercial Fire Alarm… Block of 500 Slocum Street
Cooking Fire … Block of 1000 Lake Breeze Court
7/12/2022
Medical Emergency… Block of 900 Lewis Street
Wires Down… Block of 1000 Mears Avenue
Medical Emergency… Block of 3000 Alice Street
Medical Emergency… Block of 4000 White Lake Drive
Medical Emergency … Block of 900 Colby Street
Montague Fire District
Jul 6 1856 Medical 7000 block of West Fruitvale Road
2338 Assist to WLFA 400 block of South Mears Ave
Jul 7 1016 Medical 5100 block of Stanton Boulevard
1525 Traffic crash with injuries Dowling Street at Logan Street
Jul 8 1416 Wires down 8800 block of School Street
Jul 9 2311 Gas leak inside 2200 block of Fruitvale Road
Jul 10 Medical 8100 block of Old Channel Trail
Medical 6300 block of Indian Bay Road
Jul 11 0205 Medical 8800 block of Pullman Street
Jul 12 0917 Medical 9100 block of Whitbeck Road