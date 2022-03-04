February 24
At 8:07 p.m. Whitehall Police were called to the 1100 block of Colby Street on a report of a person screaming in an adjacent apartment. When officers arrived, they spoke with a resident who said that they had had an anxiety attack but had since calmed themselves. The officers offered assistance and resources for the person and no further action was taken.
February 25
Whitehall Police received a call from a relative and asked to contact a resident of the 1000 block of South Cove. The caller said that they weren’t answering their phone but the hospital called and the resident needed to go to the hospital immediately but did not require an ambulance. The officer responding to the 4:57 p.m. call found the resident but also found that she had no transportation until her son arrived from Detroit. The officer transported the woman to the hospital so she could receive the needed medical treatment.
A resident of the 200 block of East Slocum Street was victimized by a home help worker who took personal information and used it to get cash. At 1:43 p.m. the victim’s sister reported the incident as the man was disabled. She provided documents from the bank and the name of the suspect. The victim discovered the loss when trying to use his personal account and his card was rejected. The case remains under investigation.
February 26
At 9:43 a.m. a west bound vehicle on Colby Street struck a deer that was in the roadway. The crash occurred in the 1000 block and no one in the vehicle was injured.
February 27
A Muskegon man was lodged in the Muskegon County jail after being stopped by Grand Rapids Police and arrested on a Whitehall warrant. Whitehall Police were contacted at 7:21 p.m. about the stop and drove to the Nunica area to receive the wanted 46-year-old. He was then transported to the jail.
A vehicle that was leaving a parking area struck a vehicle entering a parking area in the 1000 block of Colby Street. The first vehicle had just completed a fill up and the 68-year-old Whitehall woman began to back. At the same time a 23-year-old Whitehall Township woman was entering and the vehicle collided causing minor damage. There were no citations issued in the private property crash.
March 1
After using their remote start on their car, a resident of the 900 block of Colby Street then left their keys on the table when they went to leave, locking them out of their car and home. Police were called at 2:29 p.m. and an officer responded and assisted the owner in getting back into the apartment and on their way.
At 12:08 p.m. officers were dispatched to an unknown trouble call of hearing yelling from an adjoining apartment. Officers checked the area in the 1200 block of Colby Street and waited several minutes, but did not hear any more disturbance. No further action was taken.
Montague Fire District
Feb. 23 0036 Assist citizen 8300 block of Cook Street
1630 Medical 8800 block of Water Street
2123 Medical 8700 block of Westwood Lane
Feb. 25 0028 Assist citizen 10900 block of Parkwood Road
1852 Assist citizen 8100 block of Cook Street
2101 Assist citizen 8100 block of Cook Street
Feb. 26 0728 Assist citizen 8300 block of Cook Street
Feb. 27 2302 Assist WLFA structure fire 5300 block Whitehall Road
Mar. 1 1114 Medical 8100 block of Old Channel Trail
Mar. 2 0059 Medical 9300 block of Walsh Road
1515 Medical 5100 block of Osmun Street
WLFA
2/15/2022
Medical Emergency- 6800 Block of Whitehall
Medical Emergency- 1000 Block of Colby
2/16/2022
Medical Emergency- 2300 Block of Bard
Medical Emergency- 4900 Block of Duck Lake
Medical Emergency- 1600 Block of Crystal Lake
Medical Emergency- 2400 Block of Crystal Lake
Fire Alarm- 3000 Block of Colby
Medical Emergency- 1600 Block of Warner
2/17/2022
Animal Rescue- 9800 Block of Silver Creek
Medical Emergency- 2900 Block of Scenic
2/18/2022
Medical Emergency- 3200 Block of Orshal
Medical Emergency- 3900 Block of Duck Lake
Lift Assist- 4300 Block of Clark
2/19/2022
Medical Emergency- 7400 Block of AJ
Medical Emergency- 2400 Block of River Park
Medical Emergency- 500 Block of Slocum
Medical Emergency- 1200 Block of Timberview
2/20/2022
Lift Assist- 2700 Block of Nestrom
Medical Emergency- 1900 Block of Lakewood
2/21/2022
Canceled- 5000 Block of Lorenson
Medical Emergency- 7500 Block of Anthony
Medical Emergency- 4300 Block of Weber
Medical Emergency- 5000 Block of Lorenson
Medical Emergency- 100 Block of Colby
Medical Emergency- 6600 Block of Burton Woods
Medical Emergency- 200 Block of Hall
2/22/2022
Medical Emergency- 2200 Block of Pinetree
Medical Emergency- 1900 Block of Duck Lake
Medical Emergency- 500 Block of Benston
Assist to Citizen- 3100 Block of White Lake
Lift Assist- 2200 Block of Mill Pond
2/23/2022
Car Accident- Holton Whitehall and US31
2/24/2022
Medical Emergency- 1 Block of Misco
Medical Emergency- 2500 Block of Silver Creek
Medical Emergency- 200 Block of Hall
Medical Emergency- 1200 Block of Colby
2/25/2022
Medical Emergency- 200 Block of Hall
Medical Emergency- 6800 Block of Whitehall
2/26/2022
Medical Emergency- 800 Block of Division
Medical Emergency- 2500 Block of Lakewood
Medical Emergency- 3000 Block of Colby
2/27/2022
Medical Emergency- 900 Block of Hanson
Animal Rescue- 200 Block of Hanson
Lift Assist- 4300 Block of Clark
Medical Emergency- 5900 Block of Lorenson
Medical Emergency- 100 Block of Lake
Structure Fire- 5300 Block of Whitehall
2/28/2022
Medical Emergency- 3100 Block of Worden
Lift Assist- 4300 Block of Clark