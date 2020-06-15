With summer afoot, who isn’t itching to do all the things the season offers? And fortunately, we can—with precautions.
State and county parks are now open for summer fun. Nonetheless, the public is cautioned to observe rules of safe distancing, even outdoors.
The order we’ve all been learning to live with—keeping six feet apart from others on beaches and in picnic areas and other public spaces, wearing masks—is still in effect, and shows no sign of being rescinded until the coronavirus pandemic is a thing of the past.
With 701 cases of COVID-19 at latest count in Muskegon County, and 40 deaths, the virus remains an ongoing threat, and public recreation areas are reacting accordingly, with drinking fountains closed until further notice, and trash facilities and public concessions open at the discretion of the specific park.
Most beaches are open, with the exception of the dog beach at Kruse Park, 3205 W. Sherman Blvd., Muskegon, which is closed due to erosion. The other side of the beach is open, however.
At at Benona Township Park, 9202 W. Garfield Rd., Shelby, the swimming beach is off limits, according to Benona Township zoning administrator Bill Airy.
“The swim docks are currently underwater,” Airy explained. “We’re working on them now and will get them open as soon as possible. But we have a nice little park and our baseball and picnic areas are open.”
Airy added that Oval Beach, aka “The Oval,” at 8079 Stony Lake Rd., New Era, is open.
At Grand Haven State Park, 1001 S. Harbor Dr., the beach parking lot is closed until the sand removal project is finished, but Fisherman’s Parking Lot is open. Pere Marquette Park Beach, 3510 Channel Rd, Muskegon and Hoffmaster State Park are open.
And you can finally roll in the RV or pitch the old tent. Campgrounds throughout the county are now up and running at Pioneer County Park, 1563 N. Scenic Dr.; Meinert County Park, 8355 Meinert Park Road; and Blue Lake County Park, 10701 Nichols Road. At Meinert, the rental cabin is closed until further notice, but the day beach and picnic areas are open.
County day parks—Twin Lake Park, 6231 Twin Lake Park Road; Moore County Park, 17505 White Road, Bailey; and Patterson County Park, 5995 Blackmer Road, Ravenna—are now open, and the concession stand at Twin Lake is operating. This made Muskegon County Administrator Mark Eisenbarth happy.
“We’re pleased to be able to reopen the Muskegon County Park campgrounds because we know our visitors and residents want to get out and safely enjoy the great outdoors in Muskegon County,” Eisenbarth said in a prepared statement.
Shared areas like restrooms and park offices will be regularly sanitized and disinfected, and campers with RVs are encouraged to use facilities within their vehicles, rather than on the campgrounds, and to bring “buddy tanks” to extend their vehicle’s waste holding capacity.
Day campers are encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing. But you can still have those family picnics and reunions; according to Michigan’s “MI Safe Start” safety measures, group gatherings of up to 100 people are allowed.
Camping at all state parks will re-open on June 22.
Good news: after a brief delay, kiosks are now operating again. Bad news: no more free ride. This year, the city is instituting paid parking at several Muskegon parks including now required at Pere Marquette Beach, Margaret Drake Elliott, Kruse and Harbor Towne parks.
The money will be used to offset beach and park maintenance costs, including purchasing and installing kiosks and administering passes.
The fee for visitors is $5 for weekday and Sunday parking and $7 for Saturday parking. Summer passes are $20. City residents can park for free, but must request a pass on the city’s website.
Have your parking pass ready or you’ll be stuck with a $30 fine, or a $10 fine for failure to display one properly. But leniency is apparently being enforced as well; according to officials, a several days’ grace period will be granted to park visitors, with warning notices issued, before enforcement begins.