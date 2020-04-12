A girl, Avery Grace Kies, was born to Claudia and Chris Kies of Hart on March 29, 2020 at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
The baby weighed 7 lbs. and 20 oz.
Updated: April 13, 2020 @ 12:01 am
