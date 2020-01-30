Ian Palmer of Whitehall was named to the President's List for the Fall Semester 2029 Dean's List.
Minnesota State College Southeast is located in in Red Wing and Winona, Minnesota.
Generally cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind: S @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 4mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 3mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 2mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 1mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 0mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 0mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSE @ 1mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSE @ 1mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.