Montague
Fire District
Jan. 23
• 11:43 p.m., Medical, 11200 block of Lehman Rd.
Jan. 24
• 9:25 p.m., Mutual Aid Oceana County, 2200 block of Skeels Rd.
Jan. 25
• 11:29 a.m., Medical, 6400 block of Eilers Rd.
Jan. 26
• 4:37 p.m., Stove Fire, 7000 block of Chippewa Dr.
Jan. 27
• 2:43 p.m., Medical, 5300 block of Wilcox St.
Jan. 29
• 9:33 a.m., Medical, 6400 block of Eilers Rd.
Jan. 30
• 12:19 a.m., Medical, 8600 block of Sheridan St.
• 2:46 p.m., Assist BLTFD structure fire, 11500 block of Blue Lake Dr.
Jan. 31
• 6:09 p.m., Medical 8000 block of Meade St.
Feb. 3
• 6:16 p.m., Medical, 8800 block of Ferry St.
Feb. 5
• 11:44 a.m., Assist WLFA structure fire, 4400 block of Orshal Rd.