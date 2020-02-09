Montague

Fire District

Jan. 23

• 11:43 p.m., Medical, 11200 block of Lehman Rd.

Jan. 24

• 9:25 p.m., Mutual Aid Oceana County, 2200 block of Skeels Rd.

Jan. 25

• 11:29 a.m., Medical, 6400 block of Eilers Rd.

Jan. 26

• 4:37 p.m., Stove Fire, 7000 block of Chippewa Dr.

Jan. 27

• 2:43 p.m., Medical, 5300 block of Wilcox St.

Jan. 29

• 9:33 a.m., Medical, 6400 block of Eilers Rd.

Jan. 30

• 12:19 a.m., Medical, 8600 block of Sheridan St.

• 2:46 p.m., Assist BLTFD structure fire, 11500 block of Blue Lake Dr.

Jan. 31

• 6:09 p.m., Medical 8000 block of Meade St.

Feb. 3

• 6:16 p.m., Medical, 8800 block of Ferry St.

Feb. 5

• 11:44 a.m., Assist WLFA structure fire, 4400 block of Orshal Rd.

