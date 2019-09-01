Montague
Fire District
August 23
• 4:07 a.m., Medical, 4100 block of Fruitvale Rd.
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 75F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 3mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 1mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ESE @ 0mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 0mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 0mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WSW @ 0mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WSW @ 0mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SW @ 0mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.