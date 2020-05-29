Montague Fire District
May 24
• Auto aid WLFA 900 block of Division St
May 25
•0711 Medical 8500 block of Sheridan St.
May 26
• 1224 Medical 8300 block of Cook St.
• 1513 Vehicle fire Whitbeck Rd near Anderson St.
