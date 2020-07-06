Lansing – Governor Whitmer signed House Bills 4449, 5195, 5313, 5315, 5341-5355, and 5400, as well as Senate Bill 963 into law today.
House Bill 4449 expands access to chiropractic services by sunsetting the exclusion of chiropractic services from eligibility for no-fault insurance reimbursement. The bill was sponsored by Representative Beth Griffin, R-South Haven.
House Bills 5195 and 5313 will increase available funding for infrastructure improvements by increasing vehicle registration transfer fees for the first time since 1987 (5195), and updating a definition to ensure accurate collection of registration fees for hybrids (5313). The bills were sponsored by Representative Jason Sheppard, R-Temperance.
House Bill 5315 allows the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to issue Northern Michigan University's Governing Board a license for the sale of alcoholic liquor for consumption on the licensed premises of a restaurant located on land owned and operated by the University if certain conditions are applied. Representative Sara Cambensy, D-Marquette.
House Bill 5341-5355 and 5400 make up a bill package which amends the Michigan Liquor Control Code to improve competition within Michigan’s three-tier system. HB 5343 allows microbreweries to self-distribute directly to retailers under limited circumstances. To view the full description of each bill click here. The bills were sponsored by the following legislators:
HB 5341-5344: Rep. Pauline Wendzel, R- Watervilet
HB 5345-5346: Rep. Jason Wentworth, R-Clare
HB 5347-5348: Rep. Alex Garza, R-Taylor
HB 5349-5350 Rep. Matt Hall, R-Marshall
HB 5351-5352: Rep. Graham Filler, R- Dewitt
HB 5353-5355: Rep. Sara Cambensy, D-Marquette
HB 5400: Rep. Alex Garza, R-Taylor
Senate Bill 963 requires the Legislature to present a general appropriations budget to the governor on or before July 1 of each year, beginning July 1, 2021. The bill was sponsored by Senator Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing.