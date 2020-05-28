Hughie D. (Hugh) & Nancy G. Frye

Hugh and Nancy celebrated the day together without a gathering of friends and family (due to the world-wide virus epidemic),their 60 years of wedded bliss on June 4, 2020.
Both were in the military where they met and married at Hamilton Air Force Base in San Rafael, California. A military wedding took place at half past three in the afternoon at the military Base Chapel and included family members who traveled from Michigan to participate in their life changing event.
Hugh retired from the military as a Senior Master Sergeant with 24 years of service. Nancy was a sergeant with 4 years of service. Hugh retired a second time as a Deputy Sheriff for Muskegon County while Nancy retired as a Muskegon County Commissioner.
Their children are Elizabeth Ann Frye Grossman (David) and Scott Douglas Frye (Marcia). Grandchildren: Jordan F., Amanda, Alex, Jordan T., Brett, and Chris. The Frye's live in Blue Lake Township.