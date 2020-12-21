The Michigan State Police have put on an advisory asking people be on the lookout for Madison Rae Ramon.
Madison Ramon left the Alma area in the company of Sarah Ramon (Beattie) at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. According to the MSP advisory Madison Ramon was asked to return at her father’s request, and was last observed with Sarah Ramon in Chesaning before midnight.
Madison Ramon is described as 5’8”, 170-pounds, brown eyes and has brown hair with red highlights. She is normally seen wearing sweatpants and has an abrasion on her right knee from a recent injury.
Sarah Ramon was seen driving a silver Oldsmobile Alero.