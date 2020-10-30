Whitehall
Police Department
October 27
• Whitehall Police were called to the 1000 block of Colby St. to deal with a landlord tenant dispute. The tenant told officers that the heater in his room was not working and that the landlord refused to fix it. When speaking to the landlord during the 8:00 p.m. call, officers were told that the tenant had not paid rent in over two months and they would not fix the heater until the tenant moved out. The landlord also said that the tenant was harassing him. The tenant later admitted to ringing the office doorbell over 50 times. The landlord was told he needed to repair the heater and the tenant was told to stop harassing the landlord. No further action was taken.
• At 7:09 p.m. Whitehall officers were called about a suspicious situation. Officers arrived at a residence in the 300 block of Alice St. and spoke with the caller, who found a scarf and note in her mailbox. During the investigation, it was learned that the scarf belonged to a former resident of the house and that she no longer wished to have contact with the ex-boyfriend that left the scarf. The scarf was thrown away and the man was warned against further contact.
• A family therapy session resulted in a call to police at 5:24 p.m. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Colby St. and spoke to a 19-year-old woman who reported that her brother started yelling at her during the session. There was no assault and no further action was taken.
October 25
• Whitehall Police are investigating the theft of an ATM machine from a business in the 700 block of Colby St. The incident was reported at 9:18 a.m. but occurred sometime during the overnight. The ATM was removed from the building but there was no sign of forced entry into the building. Investigators are following up on leads and are asking anyone with information to contact the Whitehall Police Department.
• At 10:52 a.m. police were called to Covell Park about people driving across the bike trail and launching boats from the west shore of the marsh. The responding officer noticed that there was evidence of that being done due to ruts in the grass but when checking both vehicles with boat trailers, found that both were able to and did pass under the trestle bridge. No further action was taken.
October 24
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of S. Baldwin St. at 11:42 p.m. The officer on duty located the vehicle and found the Muskegon man looking at a map on his phone. The man was looking for a friend’s home and the officer provided directions. No further action was taken.
• At 9:47 p.m. officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute in the 1100 block of Johnson St. When officers arrived, they spoke with a woman who said that she had an argument with her boyfriend and that he had punched the walls and left the house. The report noted that the woman appeared intoxicated. Officers were able to locate the man nearby and he said that he left the house to cool down and he did not appear intoxicated. The man told officers that he was upset and that “she knows how to push my buttons”. There was no assault alleged and no further action was taken.
October 23
• A woman that lives in the 200 block of N. Baldwin St. reported that she was assaulted by her boyfriend. Police were called at 11:06 p.m. to the residence and the victim reported that she was going to bed when the boyfriend started playing music and an argument ensued. The victim said that after she left the room, the man followed her and pushed her down. Officers were able to observe injuries to the victim. The next day the victim recanted her story, claiming she was drunk and may have had a breakdown, but could not explain the injuries. The man told officers he was not at the home at the time of the alleged assault. The case remains under investigation.
• A 14-year-old reported that he was assaulted by the mother of an acquaintance in the 300 block of Elliott St. The victim told officer that he went to the area around 6:43 p.m. to get a bicycle that belonged to him when the friend came out after him. The victim and witnesses reported that at the same time the mother came out and hit the victim’s arm as he sat in the car with a stick or bat. Officers photographed the injuries to the victim. A request for charges against the 38-year-old Whitehall woman was sent to the Muskegon County Prosecutor.