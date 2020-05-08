Whitehall
Police Department
May 2
• An officer on patrol made a 6:51 p.m. traffic stop after a routine check of a license plate showed that the owner was wanted on an outstanding warrant. The stop was made in the 100 block of N. Covell St and as the officer approached, the driver threw a cigarette butt out the window. While there was a valid warrant for the Muskegon woman she would not be lodged at the jail due to COVID-19 restrictions. The 38-year-old was released after being cited for littering.
• Whitehall Police responded to a driving complaint in the 200 block of E Market St. The caller reported that there was a vehicle driving on the sidewalks of the school and that someone was riding on top of the car. When the officer arrived on the 4:44 p.m. call he located the vehicle parked in the lot. Three teens were identified and asked about the complaint which they denied. When reminded that the schools had cameras they admitted to the acts. They were warned and released after parents were contacted.
• At 2:11 p.m. Whitehall Police were dispatched to Goodrich Park to check the wellbeing of a woman. The caller was concerned the woman was in danger being with a man that had threatened her in the past and who also had an active PPO. The officer responding to the call could not locate the parties but shortly after the people were located in Montague. Montague Police had taken the man into custody for an outstanding warrant and the Whitehall officer assisted.
• A fistfight between a man and his step-father resulted in a 10:35 a.m. call to the police. The step-father was moving out of an apartment in the 1100 block of Colby St when the younger man arrived and demanded the return of some property. According to the police report the 31-year-old aggressively approached his 64-year-old step-father who kicked at the legs of the younger. The son punched the victim twice in the face/head and the older man punched back. During the investigation it was learned that the property in dispute was a marijuana pipe. Neither party wanted to press charges.
May 1
• A traffic stop for failing to use a signal led to the driver being cited for having open alcohol in the vehicle. The officer on patrol made the traffic stop on Peterson Rd near Colby St at about 9:47 p.m. and noted the odor of intoxicants. The Fruitland Township man admitted to having “one glass of wine” earlier. After sobriety tests and seeing open containers in the vehicle the officer cited the 57-year-old driver for the open containers and Refusal of a PBT. A ride was arranged for a man who was released at the scene.
• A North Muskegon woman was warned about trespassing in the 400 block of Leland Dr. While on patrol an officer observed a person on property marked “NO TRESPASSING” just off Lake St. The officer spoke with the 56-year-old and noted that for the current time, fishing was not permitted on the point which is private property. No further action was taken.
April 30
• A resident of the 300 block of Hall St called 911 and said that he “just wanted to talk with someone”. Officers first contacted the man at 6:51 p.m. and spoke with him for a while but did not take any further action at that time. Police were dispatched to the address again at about 8:43 p.m. and this time, due to statements the 58-year-old made and other medical conditions, he was transported to Mercy Hospital for evaluation.