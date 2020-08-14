City of Whitehall
Police Dept.
August 13
• A Traverse City woman was cited for DWLS during a 5:12 a.m. traffic stop. An officer on patrol observed a vehicle with no working tail or brake lights and made the stop in the 8000 block of Peterson Rd. A computer check showed that the 31-year-old driver had a suspended license failing to pay a previous ticket. The vehicle plate was also expired and there was no proof of insurance. The driver was transported to a friend’s house and released.
August 12
• A pedestrian on Mill Pond Rd was struck by the mirror of a passing vehicle as he was walking his dogs. A 31-year-old resident of the area observed the vehicle approaching and moved to get the dogs further off the road. The animals were uninjured but the man complained of pain in this shoulder. The driver of the vehicle stopped but left after speaking briefly with the man. The driver has been identified but the 10:30 a.m. crash remains under investigation.
August 11
• Police responded to a report of possible prowlers in the 100 block of N Livingston St. When police arrived at the 11:16 p.m. call the resident reported hearing scratching on the front porch and believed someone was attempting to break in. Officers did not locate and signs of a break-in or suspects.
• Armed with and arrest warrant officer went to a residence in the 1200 block of Colby St and arrested the suspect in a theft. The 70-year-old Whitehall man was wanted for stealing a license plate in December and was taken into custody at 7:40 p.m. and then lodged at the Muskegon County jail.
• At 4:54 p.m. Whitehall Police were called to the 1000 block of Colby St. A business there wanted tenants removed from the property for non-payment of rent. The officer attempted to mediate the matter and it appeared settled until officers were called back at about 6:34 p.m. Again, officers attempted to mediate and suggested that they work together for a settlement. No further action was taken.
• Two dogs found playing in Goodrich Park were reunited with their family thanks to a local vet and a microchip. Police were called at 4:13 p.m. and picked up the dogs and after checking the immediate area of the owner, the officer went to the local vet who was able to identify a Montague resident as the owner. The owner was called and they came and picked up their dogs who had roamed about 3 miles.
August 10
• A routine license plate check led to the arrest of the 60-year-old driver. An officer on patrol noted that the computer showed the plate to be improper and initiated a traffic stop in the 700 block of Colby St. The Whitehall Township resident initially told the officer his license was valid but when pressed admitted that it was actually suspended. A computer check showed the driver had 4 prior convictions for DWLS and a pending case. The man was taken into custody at 10:58 a.m. without incident and lodged in the Muskegon County jail.
August 9
• At 4:35 p.m. officers on their way to the jail noticed a wallet on the on-ramp to US-31. Officers stopped and collected the found wallet and were able to identify and contact the owner who is a Lowell resident. The man returned later in the evening and claimed his wallet.
• Whitehall Police responded with White Lake Fire for a woman having an allergic reaction to a bee sting in the 900 block of Colby St. While on scene of the 2:46 p.m. call officers identified the people there and learned that the 60-year-old man had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court. After the patient was secured and transported the Muskegon Heights resident was taken into custody and transported to the Muskegon County jail.
• An officer on patrol at 1:30 a.m. noticed two girls walking in the 1700 block of Lake St. When questioned the tow 14-year-olds said they were just out looking at stars. They later admitted that they were on their way to a boy’s house. Both girls were returned to their parents and warned about their curfew violation.
August 8
•After passing a car that failed to dim their headlights, an officer on patrol followed the vehicle and made a traffic stop after observing erratic driving. The stop was made at 10:39 p.m. in the 500 block of Mears Av and while speaking with the driver the officer noted signs of intoxication. The officer had the Montague resident perform sobriety tests and as a result, the man was arrested for OWI. The 62-year-old was taken to the Muskegon County jail were a breath test showed a .15% BAC. The driver was lodged at the jail and charged for OWI first offense.
• While driving on Spring St near Livingston St and officer on patrol observed two silhouettes cross the road ahead of him. The officer checked the area and found two juveniles pressed against a fence at 1:35 a.m. The two girls, both aged 14, said they were just outside of the home where they were staying. Parents were contacted in the home and it was confirmed and both were released with curfew warnings.