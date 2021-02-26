Feb. 24
• An officer observing traffic near Lewis and Warner streets observed two vehicles driving recklessly. The officer attempted to catch the vehicles that were now speeding east on Lewis Street and activated the overhead lights as the truck and minivan turned onto Whitehall Road. Both vehicles continued after the siren was activated and turned onto Crystal Lake before the mini-van stopped near Durham Road at 7:56 p.m. A 35-year-old Holton Township woman was taken into custody and the suspected driver of the other vehicle has been identified. The investigation into that driver is continuing. The female suspect was lodged at the Muskegon County Jail pending charges by the Muskegon County prosecutor.
• A Muskegon woman was cited for DWLS after being stopped in the 1000 block of Colby Street. An officer on patrol made a routine check of the vehicle’s plate and the computer showed the vehicle was uninsured and the owner had a suspended license. After stopping the vehicle at 7:55 p.m. the officer’s investigation showed the 50-year-old did have insurance but that there was an error on the VIN. The driver claimed that she had paid the fine but computer records still showed an unpaid ticket that caused the suspension. The driver was cited and released when a licensed driver came to the scene.
Feb. 23
• Whitehall Police were called at 7:38 p.m. for a missing person. The caller told the officer that a friend had been shoveling her drive but he was no longer there. Officers searched the area and a few blocks away found the 83-year-old, who did appear confused and believed he was in Muskegon. He was returned to the residence in the 300 block of South Baldwin where he had been.
• At 5:56 p.m. police were called to check the well-being of a resident of the 200 block of First Street. The caller said that the victim was being treated at the hospital but had left while still having an IV attached. The officer did locate the person who appeared to be in good health and did not wish further medical attention. She had removed the IV herself.
• A traffic stop for speeding in the 200 block of East Colby Street led to the driver being cited for DWLS. The officer on patrol made the stop at 12:12 a.m. and contacted the 26-year-old driver. A computer check showed that the Muskegon woman’s license was suspended for failing to pay a previous citation. The driver was cited and released.
Feb. 22
• A Whitehall man was arrested for fleeing police after driving away from a traffic stop in the 300 block of Colby St. At about 9:30 p.m. the officer was observing traffic on Colby Street and saw the vehicle stopped on northbound Mears Avenue at Colby Street to make a prohibited right turn on red. The officer activated the overhead lights and the vehicle stopped in an alley off Colby Street. As the officer approached, the vehicle drove off. The officer already had a license plate from the vehicle and later located it in the Tannery Bay area. The 18-year-old driver was taken into custody and lodged at the Muskegon County jail.
Feb. 20
• At 10:48 p.m. Whitehall Police responded to a medical alarm in the 100 block of North Livingston Street. When the officers arrived, they were able to use a code provided by the company to enter the house and found the resident, who appeared very confused. The patient was taken to Mercy Hospital by ProMed Ambulance.
Feb. 18
• Whitehall Police were called to a business in the 200 block of East Colby Street about a 4-year-old that was looking for his mother. When the officer arrived to the 5:44 p.m. call he recognized the child as a resident from a few blocks away. The officer took the child home to find the mother outside looking for him. The mother said that she had gone to visit briefly at a neighbor’s apartment. No further action was taken.