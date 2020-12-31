Whitehall
Police Department
December 29
• Whitehall Police are investigating a fraud with a credit card that occurred in the 600 block of Colby St. The business provided a service on December 13th and a credit card was presented but the card was later declined. After the customer was notified they would not pay the bill.
December 27
• Police were called to investigate a suspicious situation at 11:58 p.m. The caller reported that someone had rattled their door several times. The investigating officer checked around the building in the 1200 block of Colby St and noted there were no tracks in the snow indicating anyone had been at the door. No further action was taken.
December 26
• An officer on patrol was following a vehicle with no plate until it crossed the center of the roadway. The officer then made a traffic stop in the 100 block of E Muskegon Ave at 10:00 p.m. During the stop a computer check of the 30-year-old driver showed that she had a suspended license. The Whitehall woman was cited for DWLS and the released when the passenger was allowed to drive the car from the scene.
• The Muskegon County Prosecutor will be asked to issue warrants against a Holland man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine and that the driver’s license was suspended. The stop occurred at 9:23 p.m. in the 100 block of Lake St because the vehicle did not have a plate. When the 38-year-old driver was checked in the computer the suspension was noted. A subsequent search of the driver and vehicle located a pipe, scales and a container for meth. The vehicle was parked at the scene and the suspect, who also had outstanding warrants, was released pending the new charges.
• While on patrol near the Shoreline School an officer noticed two vehicle doing “donuts” in the parking lot. One of the vehicles was leaving as the officer entered the driveway and they were given a quick verbal warning about being on school property. When he had spoken the that car the officer noted the second vehicle was no longer there. The officer followed tracks in the snow, noting that the vehicle had gone on the bike path the officer located and stopped the vehicle on Division St near Gibbs St. The officer noted the odor of marijuana from the vehicle and identified the three occupants as being 16 and 15 years of age. During a search subsequent to the 6:55 p.m. stop the officer found that one of the juveniles had prescription pills in a baggie. The suspect admitted that he did not have a prescription for the pills and would not say where he had gotten them. An investigation report on the case will be sent to Probate Court for possible charges of drug possession.
• A Consumers Power pole was broken during a one car crash that occurred in the 1800 block of Lake St. The 23-year-old driver reported that he was northbound on Lake St and was speeding when he lost control after hitting potholes and struck the pole. The Fruitland Township man was not injured but he was cited for failing to maintain control of his vehicle which caused the 10:00 a.m. crash.
December 25
• Whitehall Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter that occurred during the week prior in the 1200 block of Delaney Rd. Police were called at 1:11 p.m. after an employee of the business started the work truck and noted it was quite noisy. The suspect(s) had cut the part off the vehicle with a saw but those suspects at this time are unknow. Anyone with information is asked to call the Whitehall Police.
December 24
• A citizen flagged down an officer patrolling in the 300 block of S Livingston St and reported that a man had exited a truck and urinated in the front yard of a nearby house. The officer recognized the description of the vehicle and person and located them nearby at 5:34 p.m. At that time the subject was attempting to buy alcohol at a business and instructed the business not to sell the alcohol because the man was intoxicated and warned the man about his behavior before releasing him to his ride home. No further action was taken.
• At 3:23 pm Whitehall Police were called to the 1000 block of Colby St on a report of a domestic dispute. The caller was from the next room and heard shouting and banging and became concerned for the safety of a woman in the room. When the officer arrived, the couple admitted to a loud argument but denied any physical confrontation. They were again warned about the noise from their arguments.
December 23
• Whitehall Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 2700 block of Duck Lake Rd with officers from North Muskegon. When officers arrived, the couple reported that they had been arguing and when asked if it got physical the woman reported that she had pushed over the refrigerator at one point. The woman planned to leave as soon as her child woke from his nap. The couple otherwise agreed to be civil until she could leave.