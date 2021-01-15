Whitehall Police Dept.
Jan. 13
• A Whitehall man found that his attempt to fool the officer that stopped him only landed him in jail for additional charges. An officer on patrol at 7:13 p.m. stopped a vehicle for not having a license plate. The driver claimed that he didn’t have any identification and gave the name of a relative. The officer checked that person, but was suspicious because the computer photo wasn’t a good match to the driver. The officer initially released the 36-year-old but returned to the computer to do further checks. The officer noted that the passenger had connection to a person with a very similar name and the photo for that person was a good match. That person was also wanted on an outstanding warrant. The officer returned to the 1000 block of Colby Street where the stop was made and the person was staying. The suspect was taken into custody for the warrant and additionally charged with driving on a suspended license and giving false information to police.
Jan. 12
• Officers were called to the 1000 block of Colby Street on a civil dispute. The caller reported that her now former boyfriend had moved out of the room they had shared and moved to a nearby room in the same facility and took several of her items. Officers responding to the 5:52 p.m. call spoke to the man who gave the items in question to the officers who in turn returned them to the caller. No further action was taken.
Jan. 11
• Whitehall Police were called to the 1200 block of Colby Street on a report of noise from an upper level apartment. When officers arrived at the 10:10 p.m. call they could hear loud voices and banging and contacted some teens that were together there. The teens apologized and promised to be quiet and some of them left shortly after. No further action was taken.
• At 5:40 p.m. police were called by a person who heard screaming from the adjoining room. When officers arrived in the 1000 block of Colby Street, they located the apartment and spoke with a woman who was intoxicated at nearly four times the legal limit. Officers assisted medical personnel and the victim was transported to the hospital by ProMed.
• Officers responded to a family dispute at 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Alice Street, When officers arrived, they spoke with the couple that reported going out and spending time with friends and drinking. The argument started while at the friend’s home about being at the friend’s home. After arriving home, the argument escalated again and led to the call to police. Both parties denied there was any physical assault and the woman left to spend the night with relatives.
Jan. 9
• A dispute over a computer led to a call to police at 9:18 p.m. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Colby where the couple had been staying together. The woman told officer that her boyfriend had threatened to take her computer and leave. Officers noted that the woman was intoxicated and over two times the legal limit and the man said that he was not leaving. They agreed to not cause further trouble.
• An officer on patrol at 6:12 p.m. was following a vehicle in the 1300 block of Colby Street when the driver threw a cigarette butt out the window. The officer made a traffic stop and spoke with driver, a 38-year-old Fruitport resident. The driver was cited for littering and released.
• Police were called to the 200 block of S Mears Avenue after the owner of a building noted a light on and believed someone had broken in. Officers responded at 7:51 p.m. and checked the building, but found no evidence of a break in. The owner then believed they had left a light on by accident. No further action was taken.