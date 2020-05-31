Whitehall
Police Department
May 27
• A 73-year-old Whitehall man was taken to the hospital for treatment after an accident in the 1500 block of Mears Ave. The injured man was riding on the back of a makeshift trailer to try and counterbalance the trailer. The trailer struck a bump in the road at about 9:33 p.m., the man fell and injured his head. The 75-year-old driver and brother of the injured man was cited for having an unsecured load.
• A man who walked away from a group home was located by Whitehall Police on Water St. in Montague. Police were called at 8:22 p.m. to the 400 block of Mears Ave. when the subject left the group home without permission. After he was located he told the officer that he had left because the staff would not buy him a new lighter. No further action was taken.
• At 7:28 p.m. Whitehall Police responded to a report of a suspicious situation. The caller reported that a car had stopped across from his home in the 100 block of Lincoln St. The driver went around to the passenger side and stood there a short time before getting back in the car and driving away. The investigating officer noted that there were no residences in that immediate area, and there was a wet area near where the man reportedly stood. The caller did not get a license plate and did not know the man. No further action was taken.
• A car vs. deer crash was reported at 7:04 p.m. on White Lake Drive near Lake St. The 54-year-old driver reported that he was westbound when the deer ran in front of the car. There was no damage to the Fruitland Township man’s car but the deer had to be put down.
• A resident of the 1100 block of Alice St. reported a barking dog at 1:30 a.m. Officer went to the area and did locate a dog running loose and barking, but the dog would not let the officers approach him. Officers left the area and the dog ran off as well.
May 26
• A request for a warrant has been sent to the Muskegon County Prosecutor for a charge of DWLS second offense against a 46-year-old Montague man. An officer on patrol at 7:47 p.m. observed the car as it approached a stop sign, but didn’t stop until the front half of the car was already in the intersection. When the officer made the stop in the 100 block of Hanson St. it was found that the driver had a suspended license and a previous conviction. The officer had the car parked legally in a nearby lot and a friend came to pick up the driver.
• Whitehall Police responded to the 400 block of River St. on a request for assistance with a disobedient child. The nine-year-old had been grounded,but told her mother that she was going to leave the house. The child also threatened to report her mother for abuse. When the officer arrived at the 12:41 p.m. the child was hiding in a cupboard and the officer discussed the need for the child to obey their parents.
• At 11:51 a.m. officers were called to the 700 block of Mears Ave. on a civil dispute. When speaking with the caller, the officer learned that the woman and her boyfriend had an argument over the weekend, and she was planning on moving out. When she arrived to get her things, the locks had been changed and she found a note on the door. The officer explained some options but was able to mediate a meeting at a different time for the woman to get her things. No further action was taken.
May 25
• Whitehall Police responded to a call of a man holding his abdomen and possibly bleeding in the 900 block of Colby St. Officers arrived shortly after the 10:27 p.m. call and found the man was holding a red cigarette carton in front of him and was not at all injured.
• A man was transported to Hackley Hospital for evaluation after a 10:39 a.m. call of a suicidal subject. The investigating officer at first went to the 1000 block of Colby St. but could not locate the subject. The person was later located near downtown and after speaking with the officer agreed to go for the evaluation.
May 24
• A call of a possible structure fire led police to the 900 block of Division St. and led to a warning for violating the burning ordinance. The officer responded with White Lake Fire at 7:02 p.m. and found that the black smoke was from a large fire that included trash, lumber and plastic. The fire was extinguished and no further action was taken.
• At 2:22 p.m. Whitehall Police responded with White Lake Fire to a report of a non-breathing person in the 1200 block of Colby St. A neighbor reported to the officer that the woman had not felt well the night before and asked the friend to check on her later. When the neighbor checked, the woman was sitting in a chair but not breathing. The Medical Examiner was contacted and the case was ruled a natural death.
• A series of events culminated in a report of MDOT to a vehicle at 11:09 a.m. Sunday. Police were first called about the vehicle on Friday the 22nd when a woman called 911 to report a junk vehicle in the parking lot of Ealy Elementary and demanded that it be removed immediately. The officer investigating noted that the windshield was smashed. The car was tagged for a 48-hour removal as abandoned. On the 23rd police responded to 300 Elliott St. (just across from the damaged vehicle) by a woman that was reporting that her brother, with whom she lives with, had a falling-out and was going to come to the house and “shoot it up”. At the time of the damage report it was learned that the owner was the girlfriend of the brother that lives on Elliott. The sister said that her brother (and boyfriend of the owner) was the one who smashed the windshield and that on Friday she had pushed it across the street and called about the “junk vehicle”. The brother/boyfriend denied doing the damage and blamed the sister. The case remains under investigation.
May 22
• Police were called to Covell Park regarding illegal bow fishing. Officers responding to the 6:39 p.m. call found two men using bows and arrows to fish from the shore. After being caught, they were warned about the ordinance prohibiting use of the bow and arrow and were released.