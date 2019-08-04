Motague Police
July 30
• At 9 p.m. police received a call to the Weathervane Inn at the 4500 block of Dowling Street on a report of excessive smoke. An employee was found to have fallen asleep while baking cookies
July 29
• At 1:48 p.m. police received a call about an erratic driver at the corner of Scharmer Drive and Industrial Park Drive. Police arrested a 29-year-old Montague woman for operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs. Witnesses saw the woman driving up on the curbs. This is her third offense for driving while driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.
July 26
• At 11:57 p.m. police received a call reporting that a vehicle was stolen at the 8700 block of Dowling Street. The owner of the vehicle had left their keys in the car when it was stolen. The car was recovered at the corner of Grant Street and Dowling Street where it was found to have hit a pole. A person reported to the officer that they heard a noise and then someone fleeing from the scene. The crime is still under investigation.