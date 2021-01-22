Whitehall
Police Dept.
January 21
• A Hart man was cited for DWLS after the vehicle he was driving was stopped for not having a plate. The officer was observing traffic in the 1300 block of Colby St at about 2:11 a.m. when he observed the vehicle pass. After making the stop the officer was told by the driver that he didn’t have his license but showed a photo on his phone. A computer check on the 46-year-old showed that his license was suspended for failing to pay an earlier ticket. The man was released after being cited and the passenger was allowed to drive the vehicle away.
January 20
• Whitehall Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Colby St when a caller reported a domestic dispute in the next room. When officers arrived to the 9:23 p.m. call they found a couple who both stated they were arguing about the woman being away for several days and while her husband was suspicious she was seeing another man she was actually in jail. Both denied there was any physical assault and no further action was taken.
January 18
• A friend’s call to police aided in the rescue of an 80-year-old resident. Officers responded to the 600 block of Lewis and spoke to the caller who called her friend daily to check on her wellbeing but she did not answer this day. When checking the residence at 2:38 p.m. the officer noted that it appeared the woman was home and after not receiving an answer at the door, forced entry into the home. The woman was found in her bed awake but unable to communicate. The victim was transported to the hospital by ProMed and White Lake Fire assisted on the call.
January 15
• A 21-year-old Whitehall man was arrested after throwing a water bottle at his sister. At 9:14 p.m. Whitehall Police were dispatched to the 100 block of S Baldwin St. During the investigation officers learned that there was an argument between the two over their pets. As the victim was leaving the room the bottle was thrown but the girl was able to dodge it. The suspect was lodged for domestic assault at the Muskegon County jail and he was later charged by the Muskegon County Prosecutor.
• A resident of the 400 block of Mears Av called police after his “girlfriend” used his bank card to make purchases. The officer responding to the 8:41 p.m. call learned that the victim had met the girl on Facebook and although he had never seen her in person or knew where she lived, he provided her a photo of his bank card. The victim later noted several hundred dollars in transactions and was upset because he did not want her to spend any money. The officer noted that after giving away the card information that the actions were not criminal. The man was directed to contact his bank.