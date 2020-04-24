Whitehall Police
Department
April 21
• A resident of the 1100 block of Colby St called police 1:12 p.m. about receiving harassing phone calls. The victim reported that another man had a propane tank that belonged to the victim but that same man was refusing to return it yet taunting the victim about the situation. The victim was given instructions on how to proceed to resolve the civil matter.
April 20
• Strong winds resulted in three road hazards during the late evening. In the 900 block of Colby St. a trailer from a nearby parking lot had been blown out into the roadway at 10:58 p.m. The owner couldn’t be contacted and a wrecker had to remove the trailer. While trying to contact the owner a tree was found to have fallen across the roadway in the 200 block of Hanson St and City DPW crews were notified to remove the tree. In the 400 block of Mears Ave a tree had fallen into the roadway at about 10:52 p.m. and resulted in a minor crash when a 58 year old Montague man struck the tree after leaving work. The officer was able to remove that part of the tree from the roadway while the other remained caught in power lines.
April 19
• An officer that was at a convenience store for coffee observed suspicious activity in the parking lot and later initiated a stop for a traffic violation on US-31 near White Lake Drive. During contact with the three occupants of the vehicle a consent search of the vehicle was done and a small amount of methamphetamine was discovered with smoking equipment. The owner of the vehicle, a 40 year old Fruitport man, was released from the 12:28 a.m. stop pending lab tests and charges by the Prosecutor.
April 18
• At 10:38 p.m. Whitehall Police were called to the 800 block of Livingston St regarding harassing phone calls. The caller reported that she had been in contact with a man through Tinder and after rejecting further contact, the man continued to call. The victim was given instruction on how to handle the matter and to call if there was further trouble.
• Police were called to the 500 block of Colby St on a report of a family dispute. The 6:07 p.m. caller reported that his son had been dropped off at his house and the son did not live there nor was he wanted there. When officers arrived the son left the area and there were no other actions taken.
April 17
• An officer on patrol observed a vehicle speeding and while following, noticed the driver was texting and initiated a traffic stop in the 200 block of Alice St. During contact with the driver the officer noted the odor of burnt marijuana and initiated a search of the vehicle. The officer located several grams of cocaine and “mushrooms” in the vehicle along with other drug paraphernalia and cash. Another quantity of cocaine was found on the driver. The driver was arrested as a result of the 7:18 p.m. stop and lodged at the Muskegon County jail and later charged by the Muskegon County Prosecutor.
• A complaint of loud music was made at 8:42 p.m. in the 1200 block of Colby St. When officers arrived at the apartment the music continued and contact was made with the resident. The report noted that the man appeared intoxicated but agreed to turn down the music and was warned about charges if there was a return call. There was no return call.