Whitehall
Police Department
August 19
A passer-by called Whitehall Police after observing a man that appeared to have trouble walking. The officer responded to the 1400 block of Mears Ave and located a man at 5:35 p.m. The Grandville resident said that he was walking with friends to a tavern in town when he became tired and sat on a bench. When he looked up, his friends were gone. The report indicated the 47-year-old was intoxicated and was transported to a residence in Montague for his own safety. No further action was taken.
The Muskegon County Prosecutor is being asked to review a report of a 5:38 p.m. assault that occurred in the 400 block of Mears Ave. The caller reported that he resides with several other people at a home and a 25-year-old resident was being rude to the staff. The caller said that he confronted the man about his behavior and the man punched him in the abdomen which led to a brief fight between the two. The suspect admitted to being rude and hitting first. No one was seriously injured and no arrests were made at the time.
At 2:09 a.m. an officer on patrol noticed a car that appeared to be lost after turning down several side streets and circling blocks and driving on the wrong side of the road. The officer stopped the Roosevelt Park resident in the 900 block of Sophia St and when speaking to the 20-year-old, noted signs of intoxication. After having the driver perform sobriety tests the suspect was arrested for OWI. A breath test at the Muskegon County jail showed the driver had a .10% BAC and he was lodged for the night at the jail.
August 18
Whitehall Police were called to mediate a civil dispute in the 700 block of Colby St. When the officer arrived at the 8:01 p.m. call he spoke with a woman who had quit the job and wanted her last paycheck but it was being held pending her returning a work key. While working out the matter the officer noted that the caller appeared intoxicated and the caller admitted to using a prescription drug. The officer arranged for the woman to get a ride home. No further action was taken.
August 17
A family dispute was reported in the 100 block of S Baldwin St. A mother called at 9:19 p.m. after she and her 21-year-old son got into an argument that they could not resolve. During the investigation the mother reported that 6 months ago she obtained a PPO against her son but about 6 weeks ago, with no place to live, she let him return. The PPO was still valid so the son agreed to leave for the evening and police assisted the next morning in getting some of his things from the residence. No further action was taken.
At 6:23 p.m. Whitehall Police were called to the 300 block of Livingston St on an unwanted person call. When officer arrived a 71-year-old woman was wanting to get some property from the home she had shared with the owner. According to the home owner, the items she wanted would require a moving truck and the woman who arrived using a walker, could not carry the things. Arrangements were made for a later time to pick up the items and the 71-year-old was given a ride back to a hotel where she was staying.
Officers responded to a call of a civil dispute in the 500 block of Division St. The caller asked to meet the officers away from the scene and told officers that a young man at the home was taking advantage of the older man that lived there. She had been staying at the home as well and wanted the officers to make the young man leave. After explaining the legal situation, the woman was going to wait for a ride from her parents. Shortly after the 9:32 a.m. call Whitehall Police was contacted by Oceana County Probation and requested that the woman be arrested. One of the responding officers re-located the woman in the 200 block of E Colby St and she was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Oceana County jail.
August 15
At 3:56 p.m. Whitehall Police responded to a report of a missing person. The 90-year-old caller reported that her son was visiting from out of state for her birthday celebration and left around 10:00 a.m. to run but that he had not returned or contacted her and he left his cell phone at his house. While officers were at the house a friend arrived, who had also been looking for the 65-year-old and he received a call that the man was visiting another friend and forgot to call. The mother indicated that a spanking would be in order.
The parents of a woman called Whitehall Police to check on their daughter who was staying at a residence in the 500 block of Division St. The parents were concerned that the woman might hurt herself and needed treatment. The officer arrived at 11:15 a.m. and spoke with the woman who appeared sober and in control and she refused to go to the hospital. After speaking with the family for a time the officers left without further action.
An officer on patrol at 2:36 a.m. observed three juveniles riding scooters in the 700 block of Division St. The officer stopped the three and identified the Whitehall residents. The two 13-year-old boys were taken home and given warnings for curfew violation but the 14-year-old had previously been warned and was cited for the violation. He too was turned over to his parents.
August 14
A routine license plate check led to a traffic stop on a wanted person. An officer observing traffic in the 1400 block of Colby St noted the vehicle as it turned around in the parking lot where they were sitting. The registered owner of the car showed to have a warrant from Kent County and a traffic stop was initiated at 11: 45 p.m. After stopping the 49-year-old Montague resident the officer learned that Kent County would not pick up the driver if arrested. The woman was informed of the warrant and instructed to turn herself in at her earliest convenience. No further action was taken.
August 13
A resident of the 500 block of Division St called Whitehall Police requesting assistance. The man had been going down a chair ramp when his motorized chair went off the edge and he could not get it back up on his own. The officer responding to the 5:56 p.m. call was able to get the chair in place and assisted the man in getting back in. No further action was taken.
A 2-car crash was reported at 3:59 p.m. when a vehicle pulled out of a driveway in front of a west bound vehicle in the 900 block of Colby St. When officers arrived on scene one vehicle was in the roadway and the other had driven about 200 feet to the back of a parking lot on 3 wheels. No one was injured in the crash and airbags had deployed on the west bound vehicle which was driven by a 37-year-old Eaton Rapids woman. Officers found the other driver, a 39-year-old White River Township woman sleeping in the back seat of the 3 wheeled vehicle. Officer noted that the 39-year-old seemed disoriented and did not seem to realize there had been a crash. She did say that she had just left the doctor’s office. The White River woman was taken to Hackley Hospital by ProMed ambulance and there a blood sample was taken. The crash remains under investigation pending the results of the laboratory testing.