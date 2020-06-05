City of Whitehall
Police Department
June 3
• At 2:32 a.m. an officer on patrol observed a rider on the bike trail that appeared to be under 17 and made contact with the youth. The 16-year-old said that he was just out for a ride and his parents picked him up at the west end of Hanson St. It was learned that there was supposed to be three other boys “camping” in the yard with the student. Those boys arrived at the home of the first boy shortly after. All were warned and turned over to parents for the curfew violation.
• Police were called to the 1200 block of Colby St on a report of a hit & run, car-pedestrian incident. Officers investigating the 7:28 p.m. call spoke to witnesses that reported there was an argument between subjects I the parking lot and that a car left suddenly and quickly and appeared to strike a man, knocking him to the ground. As the first car left, the victim got into a second vehicle and began to follow the first. Later, officers were able to identify a victim and suspect, and additional witnesses, but all refused to provide the officers with details. The case remains under investigation.
• A vehicle was stopped after an officer on patrol notice the tab color on the plate was at least two years old. After spotting the vehicle at 6:20 p.m. the officer checked the plate in the state computer which showed it was expired, belonged on another vehicle and that the owner of the plate had a suspended license. The stop was made in the 800 block of Division St and the officer confirmed the identity of the 32-year-old driver. He admitted that his license was suspended and was cited for that offense. He was allowed to have a licensed driver come and remove the vehicle.
• A warrant has been requested for retail fraud for a 22-year-old that was caught shoplifting. Whitehall Police were called by employees of a business in the 200 block of Colby St after they became suspicious of a customer. When video was reviewed the man was seen taking an electronics item and moving between isles and returning without it. At 9:39 a.m., officers were provided with a suspect and vehicle description and while one officer spoke with the witnesses a second officer located the suspect vehicle just a few blocks away. During the investigation it was learned that the suspect, who reported he was homeless, had stolen the same item from a different store but it didn’t work. The suspect then took the non-working item to the store to exchange it and stole a second item at the same time. All three cords were recovered. The suspect was released pending issuance of the warrant.
• At 1:29 a.m. Whitehall Police responded with White Lake Fire Service to a report of a man being unconscious and having difficulty breathing. While speaking with the caller at 100 E Muskegon Ave she admitted that they both had been drinking and when she went to bed the man seemed to be struggling to breathe. The woman called, concerned about his health, but he was awake but intoxicated when officers arrived. Both persons refused medical treatment and both had blood alcohol levels about three times the legal limit. No further action was taken.
• Officers responded to two calls of trees in the roadway on Division St just after midnight. At about 12:10 a.m. two trees were blocking the roadway in the 1000 block and at 12:19 a.m. a tree had fallen and took down power lines at the same time. The roadway was cleared by Whitehall DPW workers.
June 2
• An officer intending to get lunch at the drive-thru instead had to deal with a “slumper”. After entering the line at the restaurant in the 3200 block of Colby St the officer noted that the car in front appeared to be driverless. Upon checking, he found a woman sleeping against the steering wheel. There were no other units available for the 9:20 p.m. call so it was handled by the officer. The 29-year-old Montague Township woman said that she had just completed a long trip from out of state and was tired. The officer found drug paraphernalia in the car and conducted sobriety tests on the driver. She was allowed to call for a ride and a request for a warrant changing her with DWLS 2nd offense was submitted to the Muskegon County Prosecutor.
• At 2:15 p.m. a Whitehall resident reported that her purse had been stolen sometime over the weekend. The caller told the officer that she last had her purse at a business in the 700 block of Colby St on Saturday and had not needed or used it since but on this day was contacted by a credit protection company notifying her that someone attempted to use her card which led to the theft report. The card was not accepted for the online purchase and the victim did not lose money.
June 1
• An officer responded to the 400 block of River St on a family dispute. When speaking with the resident the officer learned that the woman’s 9-year-old daughter refused to take her medicine and threatened to call police if her mother made her, so the mother gave the phone to the child. By the time the officer arrived at the 10:24 p.m. call the situation was resolved. No further action was taken.
• An officer on patrol at 8:37 p.m. observed a man driving a truck and recognized the driver and that he had a suspended license. After spotting the car in the 800 block of Colby St the officer verified on the state computer that the man was actually suspended and stopped the 41-year-old in Montague. After confirming the identity of the driver, the Montague resident was cited for DWLS and released from the scene.
• May 31
• When responding to assist White Lake Fire on a medical call the responding officer found that a person who was reported to have difficulty breathing was instead intoxicated. During the 7:13 p.m. call in the 500 block of Division St it was found the woman’s blood alcohol content was nearly 4 times the legal limit. She was later transported to the hospital by ambulance.
• A resident of Wilshire Dr reported that she was defrauded of over $600.00 in an online sale. The victim told the officer during the 10:40 a.m. call that she was looking for a pet and found what appeared to be what she wanted and made arrangements for the purchase, paying electronically. The next day she received notice from the seller that they wanted and additional $1,900.00 to ship the dog. The victim then did research online and found that the supposed seller had been previously involved in scams. The victim was able to contact her bank to stop the payment and did not suffer any financial loss.
May 30
• After observing a vehicle disobey a stop sign the officer stopped and eventually arrested the driver for OWI. The violation was noticed on Division St near Alice St at about 10:00 p.m. and after following the vehicle a short distance and observing erratic driving a stop was made in the 900 block of Mears Av. During contact with the driver the officer noted signs of intoxication and the driver admitted to drinking “White Claws”. The officer had the 43-year-old perform sobriety test and during the tests the driver told the officer she was “a little annoyed” and then that she was going to make a phone call and began to walk away from him. At the end of the tests the Whitehall woman was arrested for OWI. At the Muskegon County jail the driver refused to take a breath test and a blood sample was taken using a search warrant. The driver was lodged at the jail.
• Officers responded to a 9:20 p.m. family dispute in the 200 block of Hanson St. When officer arrived, the couple had stopped arguing and there was no assaults but both had been drinking and had BAC readings that were more than double the legal limit. Both agreed to stay separated for the evening and no further action was taken.
May 29
• The on-duty officer heard a call to an address in the 200 block of Hanson St and having been there earlier in the day on a family dispute, responded with medical personnel. Once on scene of the 2:52 p.m. call the officer assisted but the man refused treatment and no further action was taken.