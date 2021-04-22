Whitehall Police Department
April 21
• An officer on patrol in the 1000 block spotted a vehicle that was recognized from previous cases and knew the car was not registered. He also knew the driver’s license was suspended so the officer stopped the vehicle at 10:22 p.m. The 28-year-old driver, who was also wanted on a shoplifting warrant, was later warned about the warrant and cited for DWLS. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was released to walk from the scene.
• A 9:35 traffic stop led to the arrest of a Howell man for driving under the influence of marijuana. The stop was made on Peterson Rd near Colby St. because the vehicle did not have a license plate. The driver claimed that he had just purchased the vehicle but the officer also noted the strong odor of marijuana. After questioning the 38-year-old driver about his marijuana use, the officer had the suspect perform sobriety tests. After the testing the driver was arrested and taken to the Muskegon County jail where a blood sample was taken for analysis. The man was lodged at the jail.
• Whitehall Police were called to the 500 block of Colby St. on a harassment complaint. The caller reported that he soon to be ex was sending harassing and threatening text messages. This was also the second report in two days. The officer provided the caller with instructions for saving the messages and obtaining a protection order during the 12:35 p.m. call. No further action was taken at that time.
April 20
• At 9:52 p.m. Whitehall Police responded to the 1200 block of Colby St. on a report of a family dispute. When officers arrived, they found a Shelby woman arguing with her father who lived there. The argument was over the father not going to buy more alcohol. The police report noted that both appeared intoxicated but that even while officers were there the woman continued to argue. Officers were able to calm the woman and it was agreed that because she couldn’t drive in her condition she would be allowed to stay, as long as she remained civil. At 11:20 p.m. officers were called back to the residence when the woman again was arguing with her father. Officers provided the woman and her teen aged child a ride to a nearby motel but the woman could not pay for the room. A bystander offered to pay and the woman was released with no further action taken.
April 19
• Whitehall officers, aware of a possible road rage incident, stopped two vehicles in the 2200 block of Mears Av. The stop was made at 6:34 p.m. and during the investigation of the incident it was learned that the matter began when a passenger in the lead car had used the debit card of a person in the second car to take money from the second person. That incident had occurred outside the city and the matter was turned over to the Muskegon County Sheriff.
• An 81-year-old resident reported that an acquaintance had stolen money from him the previous day. The caller said that a man in his thirties that he had know from his past employment had stopped over with his girlfriend. While they were visiting the girlfriend asked to use the restroom and the couple left a short time later. The victim reported during the 4:58 p.m. call that the next day his wife found her purse in the bathroom and cash had been taken from it. Police are attempting to contact the suspect in the open investigation.
April 18
• At 2:03 p.m. an officer on patrol made a stop on a driver for speeding on Lake St. in the 900 block. After releasing the 70-year-old driver with a warning the officer noticed that the driver’s license had been suspended for not appearing for a license re-exam. The officer later contacted the Dalton Township man at his residence and issued him a citation for DWLS with instructions to contact the State and arrange for the driver exam.
• A caller contacted Whitehall Police looking for assistance in locating her “missing” daughter. The officer was told the daughter’s phone was last located near Benston Rd and Mears Av. During the 10:46 p.m. investigation the officer learned that the daughter was not missing but that the two were actually estranged and the daughter did not want contact with her mother. The caller was notified of this and that the officer would not assist further.
•An officer on patrol stopped a vehicle at 2:41 a.m. for having an unreadable license plate. During the stop the officer noted drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and questioned the Montague man. The report indicated that there was evidence of recent use and officer later located suspected heroin in the vehicle. The 34-year-old driver was tested for intoxication but was not arrested. The evidence is being sent to the Michigan State Police crime lab and charges are pending the results of those tests.
April 17
• Whitehall Police investigated a report of an assault that occurred between a 60 year old woman and a 36 year old man. The man called police at 7:01 p.m. to report the incident and told the officer that he had agreed to pay the woman to grow marijuana and hemp in the basement. The man said that when he got there to retrieve his plants, the woman wanted him to pay before he took them. The man reported that the woman grabbed his neck when he didn’t pay and the officer noted injuries. When speaking to the woman, she told the officer that the man had assaulted her when she refused to let him take his things before he paid for the electricity he used. The woman had a swollen lip. No further action was taken at that time.
• A traffic stop for an equipment violation led to the driver being cited for having open intoxicants in the vehicle. The officer made the stop at 6:57 p.m. in the 200 block of Colby St. The vehicle had a dealer plate so the officer wanted to verify the vehicle identification number. The dashboard was covered with papers so the door was opened to see the door sticker. When the door was opened, an open container of rum was seen beside the driver’s seat. The 51-year-old Fruitport Township man was cited and later released.
• At 3:49 p.m. Whitehall officers responded with White Lake Fire responders to a call of a man that had passed out in the 700 block of Colby St. The 60 year old victim reported having “2 beers” and that he smoked some marijuana. A breath test indicated that he may have drank several more than two beers. The Whitehall resident was transported to Mercy Hospital by ProMed Ambulance for treatment.
• Whitehall Police were called to the 300 block of Hanson St after a passer-by found a 4-year-old child walking in the area wearing nothing but a diaper. The investigating officer recognized the child from previous calls and while still on scene the mother arrived at about 11:46 a.m. looking for the child. After speaking with the mother for a time the officer did refer the case to DHS for further investigation.
• An officer driving by Arby’s observed a subject standing in front of the closed business at 2:21 a.m. As the officer was passing the man turned and faced away from the officer and lowered his pants. The officer turned around to speak with the man who he now recognized from previous contacts. The report noted that the man appeared to be very intoxicated but no action was taken at that time. A short time later the man had walked into Whitehall and the officer again made contact with him. The man told the officer that he wanted to go to the hospital for detoxification. The Muskegon resident was taken to the hospital and during the drive told the officer that he had been driven to Whitehall by Muskegon Police earlier in the day.
April 16
• A Muskegon Heights man was stopped by police after the vehicle he was driving was observed weaving in the 1300 block of Colby St. During the 10:35 p.m. stop it was discovered the 23-year-old driver had a suspended license. The officer also noted the odor of marijuana in the vehicle and did test the driver for intoxication but he was not arrested. The man was cited for DWLS and the passenger was allowed to drive the car form the scene.
April 15
• No one was injured but one of the drivers was cited in a traffic crash in the 1000 block of Colby St. The crash occurred at about 2:00 p.m. when a vehicle, driven by a 38-year-old Twin Lake man entered the roadway from the gas station. The driver though had failed to see an east bound vehicle in the inside lane and the second vehicle rear ended the first. The second vehicle was driven by a 19-year-old Montague woman. The first drive was found at fault but it was also found that his driver license was suspended. The man was cited and released from the scene