Whitehall
Police Department
July 15
• Whitehall Police were called about a 10-year-old that had runaway at 8:02 p.m. The child had gotten in trouble at home and left a note saying she was running away from the 500 block of Colby St. Officers searched the area with the assistance of Montague Police and a Montague officer located the child on Hanson St and she was returned home. No further action was taken.
• A suspicious situation was reported to Whitehall Police. A business in the 100 block of E Colby St reported that they had set out bags of trash in the afternoon of the 14th and when going by the business later in the evening noticed that the bags were missing. There was nothing of value taken but the caller did note that a few of the bags were from cleaning the cat litter box. The case is not under further investigation.
July 14
• The car in the middle of a three-vehicle crash in the 900 block of Colby St was the only one that suffered damage. According to the police report the vehicles were all west bound on Colby St approaching Hall St when the first vehicle, driven by a 59-year-old Holton Township woman, was stopped on the roadway for a vehicle that was ahead of her and turning left. The second vehicle was driven by a 52-year-old woman from Montague and was also stopped and behind the first vehicle. A resident of Scottville was driving the third car and struck the second vehicle which caused it to strike the first vehicle. No one was injured and the 17-year-old man driving the third vehicle was noted as being at fault.
• Whitehall Schools reported that someone had broken the backboards on the basketball court at Ealy Elementary School. Video was provided to the investigating officer of the suspect who reportedly grabbed and pulled on the rim until the backboard broke. The officer was able to identify a suspect and the suspect’s parents were notified. The juvenile and his family are working out restitution for the incident.
July 12
• An officer was approached by a witness and told that there was a possible drug deal being done in the 1000 block of Colby St. The officer went to the location and located the suspects and while speaking with them was told by another witness that one of the men had placed something in a flower pot. The officer investigating the 11:29 p.m. call checked and found a baggie containing pills and identified the suspect. The officer was able to identify the pills as controlled substances and a 20-year-old Rothbury man was taken into custody. During questioning the suspect admitted that the pills were his and a controlled substance. The man was lodged in the Muskegon County jail for drug possession.
• At 4:06 p.m. an officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of Colby St regarding an unwanted subject. The caller claimed that the unwanted person was at a different apartment and generally unknown to the caller except the caller believed the man was a sex offender. The officer could not contact the man and could not verify his status and recommended to the caller to stay in her own apartment if she was concerned for her safety.
July 11
• An officer observing traffic in the 1000 block of Colby St had a driver shout at the officer not to stop him because he had all his paperwork. The officer recognized the man and told him to stop yelling. The man yelled at the officer, “You’re a racist (expletive)! The officer checked the man in the computer and while his vehicle paperwork was okay his license was suspended. The officer initiated a traffic stop at 11:23 p.m. on the 48-yer-old in the 3000 block of Colby St and cited him for DWLS and impounded his vehicle. Also found in the vehicle was a machete next to the driver’s door. That case will be sent to the Muskegon County Prosecutor for possible weapons charges.
• A traffic stop for no plate led to the arrest of the vehicle’s passenger. An officer on patrol at 9:17 pm made the stop in the 3000 block of Colby St. The 32-year-old from Laketon Township was identified and found to have a warrant for Obstructing Police. The woman was taken into custody and lodged at the Muskegon County jail without incident.
• An officer on patrol and following one vehicle noticed a vehicle headed in the opposite direction cross over the centerline. The officer turned and followed the vehicle into a drive in the 3000 block of Alice St. When speaking with the Fruitland Township man the officer noted signs of intoxication including open beer cans in the console and the driver said he was heading home although he admitted it was not his driveway where he stopped and he was going the opposite direction from his residence. The officer had the 26-year-old perform sobriety tests and after the testing, arrested him for OWI. A computer check showed the man had a suspended license and was wanted on a Muskegon County warrant for DWLS. The suspect was taken to the Muskegon County jail and a breath test there showed a BAC more than double the legal limit. The suspect was lodged at the jail.
• Whitehall Police responded to the 1100 block of Johnson St on a report of a family dispute and possible suicidal subject. When officers arrived at the 12:50 a.m. call they learned that the couple, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old woman had been arguing. The man was upset that his girlfriend was pregnant for a second time and believed that she was cheating on him. Officers mediated the situation and the two agreed to remain at the residence and work things out. No assault was alleged and no further action was taken.
July 10
• Whitehall Police are attempting to identify a suspect in a MDOP incident that occurred in the 1000 block of Colby St. Police were called at 9:16 p.m. when a witness reported that a man had been at one of the rooms and started shouting at one of the occupants. According to the witness, when the suspect left, he picked up rocks that border the driveway and smashed a number of small lights that also border the drive. The suspect had left the area before officers arrived and the case remains under investigation.
• At 11:04 a.m. officers responded to a neighbor dispute. The caller reported that a friend had come over and helped her with laundry and a neighbor confronted the friend about using the laundry at the building in the 1200 block of Colby St without being a resident. The caller then accused the neighbor of having a pedophile staying at her apartment. The caller requested a report be written but no further action was taken.
July 9
• A family dispute led to a 5:23 p.m. call to police. The officer responded to the 1000 block of Colby St where it was learned that the man had let the air out of the tires on the car he and his wife shared so she could not leave in the car. The woman said that she did not want her husband at the room. The officer explained that since they were married, the car and the room were both civil disputes and that they would need to work out the dispute themselves. No further action was taken.