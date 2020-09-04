Whitehall
Police Department
September 2
• Whitehall Police are attempting to locate a person that left their home and has not contacted family or friends since. After an argument with a friend the person left their residence in the 900 block of Lakeview St at about 5:30 p.m. and police were called at 10:47 p.m. As of press time the person has not been located.
• At 8:01 a.m. officers were dispatched to assist the WLFA on a person that had taken an intentional overdose of pills. The resident of the 900 block of Sophia St was later transported to Hackley Hospital for assessment and treatment.
August 31
• A report is being sent to the Muskegon County Prosecutor for possible charges of a false police report after an incident at Goodrich Park. Officers were initially dispatched to a driving complaint at 8:19 p.m. and were able to identify the vehicle and occupants. The reckless driving was also believed to be connected with the break up in a relationship between people in the park and people in the vehicle. The vehicle was identified and the occupants claimed that they were approached by a man who pointed a pistol at them. As a result of further investigation and a review of video cameras in the areas the suspects eventually admitted that the story was fabricated to cover their behavior.
• A traffic stop for speeding led to the driver being cited for violation of his restricted license. An officer on patrol made the stop at 7:14 p.m. in the 1000 block of Colby St. The 26-year-old New Era resident told the officer he was headed to Wal-Mart, violating the restrictions. The driver was release and the passenger was allowed to drive the vehicle away.
• At 3:42 p.m. the theft of a boat and motor was reported to the Whitehall Police Department. The owner reported that he stored his boat at a marina about 4 years ago and decided to sell it. He had not seen the boat in 3 years but when he arrived to execute the sale, the dingy and motor that had been with it, were gone. The boat and motor were valued at over $3,000.00.
• A resident of the 800 block of Spring St reported the theft of cash from her home. Officers went to the home at 1:01 p.m. and were told by the victim that they had gotten cash from the bank and spent some but when checking later all the cash was gone. The person has caretakers in the home regularly but there are no know suspects at this point in the open investigation.
August 30
•A 41-year-old woman was arrested in the 100 block of Muskegon Ave after violating a “no contact” order. Police were dispatched to the address when police were called regarding a dispute between the Whitehall woman and the man that lived there. The woman had previously been arrested for assaulting the man. She was taken into custody without incident at 2:55 a.m. after initially fleeing out the back door.
August 29
• At 9:12 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Division St on an unwanted person. The resident wanted the 30-year-old who earlier had accompanied a man arrested by Whitehall Police, to leave. The visitor who showed a Blue Lake Township address agreed to leave. Officers also warned the man he was banned from returning to the property in the future.
• An officer on patrol recognized one of two men walking in the 300 block of Division St as being a wanted person. A warrant for theft was issued for the 31-year-old from an incident that occurred in Muskegon County. The Muskegon resident was taken into custody without incident at 8:21 p.m. and lodged at the jail.
• The theft of a gift card from the mail was reported in the 400 block of Colby St. A resident of the home reported that they had recently received a cash card but it was now missing and a suspect was named in the 1:47 p.m. report. The officer spoke to the suspect who initially denied the theft but when confronted went and got the stolen card to return to the owner. The victim only wanted their card returned and no further action was taken.
• Whitehall Police responded to a family dispute at 1:46 p.m. A caller reported hearing a disturbance in an adjacent room and when officers spoke to the couple in the 1000 block of Colby St it was learned they were arguing over missing money. They agreed to separate for a time and be quieter.
August 28
• The driver in a one car crash was arrested for OWI as a result of the investigation into the crash. At 11:33 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of the 300 block of E Colby St where the suspect vehicle was located. Witnesses reported that the vehicle was seen southbound on Thompson St at an excessive speed and then locked the brakes before striking the curb where Thompson ends and turns east to Colby. The front tire from the vehicle was left there and the vehicle drove 4 blocks without a wheel. The suspect, a resident of Crystal Lake, Illinois, said that he had just left a wedding celebration. After failing sobriety tests the 22-year-old was taken into custody and to the Muskegon County jail for a breath test. The test showed a .16% BAC and the suspect was lodged for the night.
• Whitehall officers attempting to locate a vehicle reported to be driving erratically found the vehicle when the caller reported it had crashed on Sophia St near Mears Av. Police responded to that scene at 9:07 p.m. and found the vehicle and its 83-year-old driver who had struck a curb, flattening the passenger front tire. The witness told the officer that the car was driving in the wrong lane, stopping in the middle of the road and hitting curbs. The officer requested a license exam after the man told him he had trouble seeing the road and his instrument panel. The officer impounded the vehicle and transported the Whitehall resident home.
August 27
•A business in the 200 block of Colby St reported that a vehicle had driven off without paying for $10.00 in gasoline. The report was made at 7:12 p.m. and officers attempted to locate the white Dodge Caravan that the suspect was driving but could not.
• At 1:25 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a 7-year-old being “out of control”. When officers arrived, they learned that the child was in a counseling session in the 1300 block of Colby St and became angry and kicked the counselor and threw things at her. The child was calm when officers were there and the counselor was arranging a ride home.