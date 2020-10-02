Whitehall
Police Department
September 30
• After watching an Eggleston Township man land a salmon an officer checking the fishing bridge inspected the man’s lure. At 12:05 a.m. the officer saw the salmon was foul hooked and the officer noted that lure appeared heavy. The lure was found to be 2 ounces and the limit is 1 ounce during this time of year on rivers. The 23-year-old was given a warning for the improper lure and the lure was confiscated and destroyed. The fish was released by the man as a foul catch.
September 29
• A 74-year-old was arrested at his residence on an outstanding warrant for obscene conduct. The arrest stemmed from an August report and officers had instructed the Whitehall resident to turn himself in multiple times. At 10:28 a.m. officers went to his home in the 500 block of S Division St and took him into custody. He was taken to the Muskegon County jail and lodged on the misdemeanor charge.
• An officer on patrol at 1:09 a.m. noted a pedestrian in the 600 block of Colby St and also recognized the person as a resident of a group home. The officer spoke with the 41-year-old who said that he had permission to be out and said that he had walked to the 3000 block of Colby to purchase alcohol. The man was transported to the home where the informed the officer that the man was late in returning and the liquor was not allowed on the premise and it was poured out by staff. No further action was taken.
September 28
• At 1:32 pm officers were dispatched to a call of a domestic involving a mother and daughter. When officer arrived in the 900 block of Peach St the 16 year old reported that she and her mother were arguing over school and returning to in-person classes. When the mother requested the phone (as discipline) the student refused and they grappled over the phone. The mother did eventually get control of the phone but called police when the argument continued. A report of the incident was sent to the Muskegon County Prosecutor for review.
• Whitehall Police were called at 1:35 pm about a crash that occurred two hours previously. The crash occurred on Benston Rd at Warner St when a vehicle driven by a 74-year-old Cedar Creek Township woman was rear ended by a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Whitehall woman. Both were traveling east on Benston Rd and the first driver was stopped at the intersection. The second driver reported sliding on the rain slick road resulting in the crash. There was only minor damage to the first vehicle and no citations were issued.
• At 3:04 a.m. officers were notified that Oceana County had a wanted person in custody. The person had failed to appear in court after being charged by Whitehall police for driving without a license. The 41-year-old Muskegon resident was also wanted on two other Muskegon County warrants. The woman was taken into custody from Oceana deputies and later lodged in the Muskegon County jail.
September 26
• An officer on patrol went to stop a vehicle that he saw pass on a double yellow and discovered it was part of a domestic situation. The officer was observing traffic on Lake St at 9:53 p.m. when the offense occurred and while pursuing the vehicle it stopped along with another vehicle in a parking lot in the 1200 block. Soon the officer learned that one of the driver’s believed the other driver was involved with his girlfriend because he drove by and flashed his headlights. The man was pursuing the other vehicle when seen by the officer. It was also learned that the two knew each other and there was no further action taken.
September 25
• On officer observing traffic at 11:53 p.m. on Colby St clocked a west bound vehicle at 55 mph in the 30 mph zone. When the officer attempted to catch and stop the vehicle the driver attempted to flee turning down Baldwin St and then speeding and running stop signs until the pursuit ended shortly after. The 17-year-old driver exited his car and surrendered and admitted to officers that he had been drinking at a party and was afraid of getting in trouble if he stopped. There were four teenaged passengers in the vehicle and when the vehicle was searched, several full, half-full and empty alcohol containers were found. The Muskegon man was arrested for 3rd degree fleeing, a felony, and cited for MIP. The passengers were released or turned over to parents.
• A Zeeland man was cited for Reckless Driving after being clocked at 74 mph in a 30 mph zone. An officer observing traffic on Colby St at 2:23 a.m. spotted the east bound vehicle first visually noting the speed. The officer was able to catch and stop the 19-year-old driver who reported that he was headed home after meeting a girl in Oceana County. The investigating officer determined alcohol was not involved and released the driver after issuing the citation.
September 24
• Whitehall Police responded to a report of trespassing on property on Benston Rd near Peach St. The caller was a neighbor who saw a woman picking up ground apples from a tree in a wooded area. When the officer arrived at the 3:30 p.m. call he spoke to the woman who said that she had tried to ask permission at the house but no one answered the door. The woman left and no further action was taken.