City of Whitehall
Police Department
June 24
• Whitehall police were called to the 400 block of Mears Avenue by a man who said he was threatened by another resident of the home. The officer investigating the 4:50 PM call spoke to the victim and witnesses learning that it was in fact we caller making the threats. The involved parties were instructed to avoid each other for the remainder of the evening. No further action was taken.
• At 2:36 AM Whitehall police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Johnson Street. The caller reported that her boyfriend was outside and made suicidal statements. When the officers arrived and spoke to the man it was found that there was an argument between the two of them but It turned out that during the argument the girlfriend said, “just go kill yourself” and the boyfriend replied, “I will”. No further action was taken.
June 23
• An officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for driving without headlights which led to pending charges against the driver for drug possession. The traffic stop was made at 11:39 PM in the 3000 block of Colby Street. When making contact with the vehicle and driver the officer immediately noted the strong odor of marijuana. The20-year-old driver was questioned but denied there was any marijuana in the vehicle. The Whitehall man consented to a search of the vehicle which resulted in the recovery of over an ounce of marijuana and a thermos bottle containing water and Psilocybin mushrooms. The evidence will be submitted to the Michigan State police crime laboratory and charges against the suspect are pending the results.
June 22
• A complaint of a vehicle honking his horn unnecessarily and giving a “one finger salute“ was made at 4:35 PM. A business owner in the 600 block of Colby Street reported the situation although they were not the target of the offender. The caller was annoyed by the horn honking that would occur multiple times in a day. During the investigation the officer learned that a 29 -year-old Montague man was upset with a neighboring business. The man was warned that his behavior should stop and further violations would result in a citation.
• Whitehall police were called to check the well-being of a resident of the 100 block of Pine crest Road. Officers responded to the home after a relative called reporting that they had not heard from the 73-year-old for two days, and he did not answer the phone on Father’s Day. Responding officers found the man well but learned that he had lost his mobile phone and did not know his daughter’s phone number and she did not know his landline number. Officers were able to get the two in contact.
June 21
• At 8:02 PM officers were called to the 400 block of Mears Avenue on a reported theft. The caller told the officer that another resident had stolen his phone. The accused reported to the officer that the phone was given to him as a promised reward for finding a SIM card. Witnesses verified the statement of the accused and no further action was taken.
• An officer on patrol at approximately 7 PM observed a known subject in the 100 block of Muskegon Avenue. The officer also knew that the 39-year-old had a bond condition preventing him from having contact with the woman sitting next to him. The officer approached the suspect who lives at the address and admitted to having knowledge of the restriction. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Muskegon County
• A warrant request was submitted to the Muskegon County Prosecutor as a result of a traffic stop for a lane violation. An officer on patrol at 9:16 AM made the traffic stop on Colby Street near Warner Street. The officer made contact with the 49-year-old driver and a computer check showed that the driver had a suspended license and 12 prior convictions for DWLS. The Muskegon resident was released from the scene after the vehicle was impounded and pending issuance of a warrant for DWLS second offense.
June 20
• What are police responded to the area of the on-ramp at White Lake Drive and US 31. Officers were requested as all other units were unavailable, to check on a man lying on the ground next to a pickup truck. When officers arrived, they found a shirtless 45-year-old man who listed his address as being in Hesperia. The man told officers that he had driven from Escanaba but pulled over when his vehicle overheated. He also told officers that he poked a hole in his radiator to help it cool down. A computer check on the man and a 34-year-old woman passenger showed that each was wanted on outstanding warrants. The woman whose listed address was also in Hesperia was wanted by Newaygo County for drug possession. The man was wanted by the Michigan State Police for failing to appear in court. Both were taken into custody without incident. During a subsequent search of the vehicle officers recovered suspected heroin and methamphetamine along with various drug paraphernalia. The man was turned over to Michigan State Police, the woman was lodged at the Muskegon County Jail, and charges are pending against both related to the drugs.
• Whitehall police are investigating a fraud that was reported at 1:32 PM. The victim is a resident of Newaygo County and was in jail when his unemployment card was delivered to that address where he had been living with a woman. He later learned that the nearly $5,000 on his payment card had been spent while he was in jail. One of the transactions had occurred at a business in the 700 block of Colby Street. The investigating officer has made contact with the suspect who has twice failed to appear for appointments to meet with the investigator.
• An officer observing traffic in the 200 block of Colby Street initiated a traffic stop after a vehicle passed his position while traveling 47 mph in the 25 mph zone. The officer made the stop at 4:25 AM and found that the driver was on his way to work but was concerned that he was late. A computer check showed that the 33-year-old driver did not have a license and had never had a license. The Muskegon man’s vehicle was impounded and he was given a ride to his workplace after being cited for the violation.
June 19
• At 12:12 PM a man called Whitehall please to report that his estranged wife was selling alcohol to minors. The caller stated that it was an ongoing situation and also involved her workplace. When asked about specific details the man claimed he received text messages from her admitting to the actions. The officer requested the man to send screenshots of the conversation for evidence but the report indicates that the evidence was never sent to the officer.
• A dog bite report was made to police that occurred in the area of Lewis Street and Baldwin Street. The 7:25 AM incident occurred when a dog in a fenced yard used a mound of dirt to leave the fence. That dog went after a second dog that was being walked by its owner. After a brief confrontation between the dogs they were separated and the owners spoke and resolve the matter. The report was made to fulfill the requirement for reporting all dog bites to the police.
June 18
• A 36-year-old Whitehall resident was injured when a large branch from a tree fell onto the vehicle she was driving. Police were called at 8:35 PM to the 500 block of Lewis Street where the incident occurred. The officer was told that the Woman was sitting in the driver seat of the vehicle speaking with her husband who was standing outside. A large branch then broke from a tree above the vehicle on their property and crashed through the sunroof causing the injury. The man was able to escape injury by running into the street and the woman sought her gone medical treatment.
• A Whitehall man who said he was in a hurry to get home to use the restroom was found at fault for a traffic crash on Mears Avenue near Misco Drive. The crash occurred at 2:20 PM when a 59-year-old Montague man was southbound on Mears and the Whitehall man attempted to pass. Oncoming traffic prevented the 79-year-old from passing and he struck the lead vehicle when trying to return to the southbound lane. There were no injuries and no citations were issued.